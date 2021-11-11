Report: Familiar NFL team expected to meet with former QB Cam Newton

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Following the news that quarterback Sam Darnold would miss a significant amount of time due to a shoulder fracture, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly speaking with a familiar face.

Cam Newton, who is currently a free agent after his release from the New England Patriots in August, is reportedly meeting with head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and vice president of football operations Steven Drummond on Thursday. The Charlotte Observer first reported the news.

Rhule previously chose not to comment on reunion rumors.

The 32-year-old quarterback spent the first nine years of his NFL career in Charlotte after the Panthers used their No. 1 overall selection on the Auburn signal caller in 2011. He led the Panthers to three division titles, four playoff appearances and a Super Bowl appearance, and he was named NFL MVP in 2015.

In total, Newton started 124 of the 125 games in which he played for the Panthers and threw for 31,698 yards, 190 touchdowns and 118 interceptions. A true dual-threat quarterback, he also had 4,806 rushing yards and 58 scores on the ground.

Carolina tried to trade him in March 2020 but were unsuccessful. They released him shortly thereafter and he found his way to New England.

Walker to start at QB for now

With Darnold headed to IR and expected to miss at least four weeks, P.J. Walker will get the start under center until further notice.

Walker, a 2017 undrafted free agent out of Temple, has played in seven games over two seasons. He made one start in 2020, a 20-0 Carolina victory over the Detroit Lions.

The backup will be baptized by fire on Sunday, as the Panthers head to Arizona to face the 8-1 Cardinals. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

Panthers made additional roster moves after last weekend

Following a loss at the hands of the Patriots, the Panthers made several additional changes to their roster.

Left tackle Cameron Erving and center Matt Paradis left Sunday’s game with leg injuries; Paradis suffered the worst of the two. Erving will miss the next three games, at least, with a calf injury. Unfortunately for Paradis, he is out for the season after tearing his ACL. With their starters out, the Panthers will turn to Dennis Daley to fill in at left tackle. At center, it is between Sam Tecklenburg and original starting center Pat Elflein. But Elflein is currently out with a hamstring injury himself.

Outside of the offensive line woes, the Panthers waived running back Royce Freeman. With star running back Christian McCaffrey returning from injury this week, Carolina will have little use for him going forward.

Along with Freeman, the Panthers moved on from linebacker Clay Johnston. Johnston was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Additionally, Carolina moved punter Lachlan Edwards up from the practice squad. He had been in limbo for two weeks, and the Panthers would have had to make a decision on his roster status by the third week. Instead of waiting the full three weeks, they elected to sign him now for the rest of the season.

The Panthers also signed free agent quarterback Matt Barkley, according to Carolina insider Joe Person.

On3’s James Fletcher III contributed to this report.