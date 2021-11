Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. On the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour in the year 1921, a team of horses carried an unknown soldier to Arlington National Cemetery. With more than 100,000 American casualties from World War I, the United States faced an unprecedented challenge as many soldiers’ bodies could not be identified. Most of America’s fallen came home where families and loved ones could place flowers, hold ceremonies and mourn at their graves, but others who never returned or came home after serving and dying were nameless and unidentified. So in 1921 the U.S. government built a memorial to honor the unknown soldiers who would be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. This monument is called the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and is 100 years old Thursday.

