CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WV DHHR confirms 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths on Thursday

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2hfC_0ctcmPEz00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,033 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths in its report on Nov. 11.

The DHHR confirmed 857 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday .

The DHHR has reported 280,727 (+1,033) total cases and 4,610 (+18) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard , there are currently 6,484 (+369) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old female from Monongalia County, a 33-year old male from Marion County, a 69-year old female from Taylor County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Webster County, a 47-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, and an 80-year old female from Cabell County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians and urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated.”

Over 2 million COVID tests recalled due to false positive concerns

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (443), Boone (110), Braxton (52), Brooke (68), Cabell (291), Calhoun (29), Clay (24), Doddridge (9), Fayette (154), Gilmer (8), Grant (79), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (126), Hancock (102), Hardy (99), Harrison (262), Jackson (87), Jefferson (153), Kanawha (504), Lewis (63), Lincoln (180), Logan (84), Marion (278), Marshall (89), Mason (67), McDowell (67), Mercer (274), Mineral (119), Mingo (72), Monongalia (262), Monroe (39), Morgan (36), Nicholas (182), Ohio (135), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (12), Preston (150), Putnam (281), Raleigh (251), Randolph (74), Ritchie (19), Roane (91), Summers (26), Taylor (122), Tucker (19), Tyler (15), Upshur (157), Wayne (102), Webster (54), Wetzel (60), Wirt (9), Wood (221), Wyoming (83).

According to the dashboard, 1,063,898 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 928,846 people have been fully vaccinated. 48,893 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
WBOY 12 News

1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Upshur County. According to a press release sent out by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday morning, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on W.Va. Rt. 20 near the Barbour County line. When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle that had left […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Dhhr Cabinet#West Virginians#Covid#Berkeley
WBOY 12 News

Randolph County deputy and K-9 injured in car accident

BEVERLY, W.Va. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released in a Facebook post that an officer and K-9 were injured in a vehicle collision. According to the post, Deputy T. J. Knotts and Deputy K-9 Hacker were traveling through Beverly to execute a search warrant. Officer Knotts was responding with lights and siren when another […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBOY 12 News

Mylan Parks hosts the Showmasters Gun Show in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, the Morgantown Gun Show was hosted at Mylan Park where officials of the Showmasters Gun Show were able to talk to patrons about the show. More than 350 different vendors showcased all sorts of different guns, hunting knifes, antique guns, and even some medieval weapons and armor. The event highlighted […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy