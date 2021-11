Meet Meeko. Look at those sad eyes; he needs a forever home. Meeko is an adorable collie mix, between 1 and 2 years old. He is food motivated and knows the “sit” command. He has been at the shelter since Nov. 1. He gets along great with other dogs, but he is afraid of cats, at least inside the shelter atmosphere. To adopt Meeko, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

