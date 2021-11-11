Tide looks to close with elite talent at WR position

Chad Simmons/On3

Alabama has plenty to show pass-catchers its recruiting to join the team in the class of 2022. Wide receivers have excelled in the Crimson Tide’s offense at a high level for much of the last decade. The Tide has sent several first-rounders to the NFL in recent years and could have another come spring with the emergence of Jameson Williams as a deep threat in the UA offense. It’s those factors that led guys like current commits and four-star wideouts Kobe Prentice and Aaron Anderson to commit to the Tide, but Nick Saban and company aren’t done there.