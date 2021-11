Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana Water Utilities will host a job fair Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center to fill the more than twenty vacant positions currently open.

The job fair will happen from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and representatives from the City and TWU will be on hand to discuss job opportunities with potential candidates.

Read More