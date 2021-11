Geoff Keighley has now rattled off the nominees for The Game Awards 2021, with nominees for over 30 categories — what will you be voting for?. If you head over to the Game Awards site (carefully, it seems to be a little broken) you'll see that the 2021 nominees are now live and ready to be voted for. The categories range from Game of the Year to Best Debut Indie, with the likes of Resident Evil Village, Psychonauts 2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more making repeat appearances. Of the bigger categories, the nominees for Game of the Year are:

