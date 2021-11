When it was released in 1990, Home Alone was a massive hit, creating a new holiday classic, and making Macaulay Culkin one of the biggest child stars of all time. Over the next thirty years, 20th Century Fox attempted to recreate the magic of the original after Culkin left the franchise with terrible sequels that either pumped up the absurdity (Home Alone 3), recast the McCallister family, and - strangely - put them through a divorce (Home Alone 4), or never actually left anyone home alone at all (Home Alone: The Holiday Heist). Yet with the franchise now under Disney, Home Sweet Home Alone becomes the best Home Alone sequel since the Culkin days, although that still isn’t saying much.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO