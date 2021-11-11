CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VICTOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Blue Devils head to regional round

 5 days ago
Watch Live Friday at 6 pm (Subscription Required)

Section V’s Class AA girls volleyball champions are heading in to the regional round of play on Friday night. The Victor Blue Devils squad will be squaring off against Frontier, the champions in Section VI. For Victor, it is a story of continuation, securing a back-to-back sectional title on the heels of 2020’s win.

Victor’s sectional titles have the unique feature of being within the same calendar year, with the fall season being delayed in to spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 protocols. However, when sectional championship match was over, the season ended with no state tournament. The Blue Devils for this season have their shot to move on to the state semi-finals for the first time since 2018. Within this most recent run, Victor rides a five-match winning streak dating back to October 19th. The victory last Saturday over Penfield to win the Class AA title was the first time Victor had gone the full five sets in a match all season, which included the thrilling final set that needed extra play to determine the winner.

Frontier out of Section VI will make the trek east to play in Section V who hosts the regional round of play. The Falcons practically mirror Victor, taking a sectional title in the 2020 season and now looking for more with the return of the state tournament. Frontier’s path to regional path has been smooth, sweeping victories in the semi-final and final rounds of sectional competition 3-0 in both matches. Frontier was the top seed in Class AA for Section VI, having a record of 17-1 overall, and 12-0 in league competition.

Victor and Frontier faced no mutual opponents of each other during the season. Both teams have a good mix of senior leadership and underclasswomen, making it a true battle to represent the Far West side of the state next weekend in Glens Falls. Victor and Frontier face each other at 6 pm Friday night at Our Lady of Mercy School in Rochester.

Comments / 0

 

