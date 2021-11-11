CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Ultra-hot exoplanet has a weird, wild atmosphere

Earth & Sky
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltra-hot Jupiters – named as such because of their physical similarities to the planet Jupiter – are exoplanets that orbit stars other than the sun with temperatures so high that the molecules in their atmospheres are completely torn apart. They are among the most extreme environments in our galaxy....

earthsky.org

