Marysville finalizes purchase of Busha Hwy building

(CNN) — Over the weekend, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as one of their own. "To further her own personal political agenda, Representative Liz Cheney has not only caused massive disruption, distraction and division within the House Republican Conference, but has also willingly, happily, and energetically joined forced with and proudly pledged allegiance to democrat Speaker of the House Pelosi, as a means of serving her own personal interests while ignoring the interests, needs and expectations of Wyoming Republicans," read the resolution dropping Cheney from the GOP, as reported by the Casper Star-Tribune.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO