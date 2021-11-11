Georgia special teams take special approach towards success
Georgia safety Dan Jackson, who blocked a punt earlier this season and caused another on Saturday, and others speak on special teams.
Georgia safety Dan Jackson, who blocked a punt earlier this season and caused another on Saturday, and others speak on special teams.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0