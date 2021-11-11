Georgia special teams take special approach towards success

To no surprise, Georgia is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings once again, the third straight week. As was the case last week, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State would round out the field of four if the season were to end today. Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State remained in place 5-7 while Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest round out the top 10. Oklahoma fell out of the top 10 with its loss to Baylor.

