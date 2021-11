Some good old fashioned holiday cooking is going down on the Oprah Winfrey Network this week. The series “The Big Holiday Food Fight” premieres on OWN on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial) or on Philo. This seasonal cooking competition pits chefs against each other to create the tastiest holiday dish. A panel of judges will award $5,000 per episode.

