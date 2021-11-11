Statewide Gas Price Average Holds Steady Across Texas As ‘Shorter’ Days Begin

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with AAA say the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.07 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is the same as on this day last week and is $1.27 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the Texas areas surveyed, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.28 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.90 per gallon.

Drivers pulling up to the pump in Dallas are paying an average $3.15 for a gallon of unleaded, and folks in Arlington and Fort Worth are shelling out the same amount.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.42, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and $1.30 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending November 5, the U.S. gasoline demand number fell week-to-week by around three percent and remains elevated from this time last year.

According to AAA Texas, the time change earlier this week means there are shorter days, which could lead to lower demand for gas and slowly decreasing prices.

“Gasoline price averages will remain above $3 per gallon unless the price of crude oil, which makes up approximately 50 to 60% of the cost of retail fuel, comes down,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Drivers in Texas are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.