UConn football taps Jim Mora, former NFL, UCLA coach, to lead the Huskies

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

David Benedict had almost this entire season to find a head coach, and he used the time to make his search thorough. It finally led him to Idaho, where he spent four days making sure Jim Mora was right for UConn football, and vice versa.

By Thursday morning, both sides were convinced they were right for each other.

“I recognize the challenge, and I relish the challenge,” Mora said, after agreeing to become UConn’s 32nd head football coach. “I’m a competitor. I love to compete. There’s a saying that I really like, and that’s ‘hard things are hard.’ I just think this is an amazing opportunity.”

The choice was surprising. Mora, 59, has coached in the NFL, where he led the Atlanta Falcons within one game of the Super Bowl, and in the Pac 12, where he took UCLA to four bowl games, a stacked resume to take over a program ranked at or near the bottom of the 130 teams in FBS in most categories.

“I have a burning desire to coach again for many reasons,” Mora said. “I love being on the sidelines, the competitiveness of recruiting, and I love the relationships. ... Once we got into this, my juices started to flow and I became very passionate about this opportunity.”

He has also been fired three times as a head coach and spent most of the last four seasons as a TV analyst. But he is a national name and will coach for $1.5 million a year over the next five years, less than half what he was making at UCLA or in the NFL.

However, he made it clear to UConn’s hierarchy that his heart was in the pursuit of this job, and the fire was in his belly.

“There was no one more committed or enthusiastic or showed more interest than Coach Mora did,” Benedict said. “Some brought his name up to me and said, ‘This is what this program needs.’ He wasn’t necessarily on my short list of candidates.”

Once Benedict zeroed in, he went to Ketchem, Idaho, and spent four days getting to know Mora and formulating a plan to lift the Huskies, who have not had a winning season in 10 years, to relevance as an independent FBS program.

“I was brutally honest about the opportunity and the challenge,” Benedict said. “I needed to make sure he was fully committed, fully aware, fully prepared to take this on. He will come in with his eyes wide open.”

Talking to Benedict and other university and state leaders, the opportunity “reached in and grabbed me,” Mora said. “This is the right place for me, and the right time.”

Mora, itching to get back into coaching, became interested when Randy Edsall departed on Labor Day and has been following the Huskies (1-8) on TV. He will join the program immediately as a hands-off assistant coach and take over Nov. 29, the day after the season ends. Interim coach Lou Spanos, who was Mora’s defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2012-13, will remain in charge of game-planning until that time.

Mora, whose full name is James Lawrence Mora, is the son of longtime NFL head coach James E. Mora, who had a successful career in New Orleans and Indianapolis and is best known for colorful press conference rants, especially when a reporter asked him about the Colts playoff chances.

The younger Mora, who graduated from Washington in 1984, began coaching under Don Coryell with the San Diego Chargers in ‘85, and joined his father in New Orleans as the Saints’ defensive backs coach. He was later defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers.

He was hired as head coach by the Falcons in 2004 and led them to an NFC South division title and to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Atlanta went 8-8 and 7-9 the next two years, and Mora was fired. Owner Arthur Blank was annoyed late in 2006 when Mora mused in a radio interview that he wanted to coach at his alma mater.

Mora went on to the Seattle Seahawks as an assistant and took over for retiring Mike Holmgren in 2009 but was fired after a 5-11 first season.

Starting at UCLA in 2012, Mora led the Bruins to a 37-16 record and bowl appearances in each of his first four years but was fired in 2017 after back-to-back losing seasons. Mora earned as much as $3.5 million per year during his time at UCLA, twice what he’ll be making to get back into coaching at UConn. He had three years and $12 million left on his contract when he was fired by the Seahawks.

Mora’s contract calls for $1.5 million the first year, and performance incentive clauses could be worth another $200,000 per year.

The UConn job opened when Edsall abruptly announced his plan to retire after a loss to Holy Cross in Week 2. The next day, Benedict and Edsall decided to make his departure immediate and Spanos was named interim coach. The Huskies play at Clemson on Saturday.

“From what I’ve watched on TV, I see a team that’s going through a really difficult transition but is continuing to fight for each other, play hard, demonstrate effort and a good attitude,” Mora said. “That’s something we can build on. ... We have to make incremental gains every single day.”

Benedict wanted to have his new coach in place Dec. 1, which may have been problematic for coaches working in the NFL right now, such as former Temple and Miami head coach Al Golden, who is with Cincinnati Bengals, and former Penn State associate head coach Sean Spencer, a Hartford native who is with the New York Giants. Golden, Spencer and former UConn offensive coordinator Joe Morehead, now at Oregon, were on UConn’s radar, according to multiple sources, but Benedict said he would not offer specifics on the process until Nov. 29, when an in-person introductory press conference is planned in Storrs.

UConn has not had a winning season since making the Fiesta Bowl in 2011 under Edsall, who left for Maryland after that game. They have since had five coaches, Paul Pasqualoni, interim T.J. Weist, Bob Diaco, Edsall a second time, and Spanos.

Between coaching stints, Mora has been a TV analyst, with NBC, the NFL Network and, most recently, with ESPN’s college football coverage.

In rebuilding UConn, he wants to “build a fence” around Connecticut to do a better job of connecting with high school coaches and identifying in-state talent.

“We need to make sure sure every single good football player in Connecticut has a burning desire to be a Husky,” Mora said.

After years of losing, the task of turning the program around and drawing more fans to Rentschler Field will take time, but Mora says he is ready to embrace it. He was asked to describe his kind of team.

“A team that plays with great discipline,” he said. “Great toughness, plays with a passion that jumps out at people whether in stands or at home watching on TV. Elite effort at all times. I want people to be proud of our football team.”

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com .

