Grant to help expand Vermont nursing education options

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — A federal grant is going to be used to help Vermont educate more nurses.

Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College announced Wednesday the $240,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce would be used to expand Vermont Technical College’s existing nursing program at Northern Vermont’s University’s Lyndon campus.

Vail Hall on the Lyndon campus will be transformed into the Clinical Nursing Education Center, complete with a nursing instruction classroom and skills and simulation lab spaces.

“Addressing Vermont’s nursing workforce challenge requires increasing opportunities for Vermonters to pursue careers in nursing,” Vermont Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy said in a statement.

Officials say the number of new registered nurses in Vermont declined 69% from 2007 to 2014. It’s estimated that Vermont needs 900 skilled nurses per year. In 2019, 421 completed licensed practical nurse or RN programs