CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Disappearing Shorts: as Stocks Soar, Skeptics Surrender

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The skeptics on Wall Street have gone missing. As the stock market has surged to records — unbowed by recession, pandemic or warnings of a dangerous bubble — activity has dwindled to a nearly two-decade low for the traders known as short sellers, who make their money...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha's Short Screen: 3 Highly Shorted Very Bearish Stocks To Avoid

When big money bets against a stock through short positions, that’s vital intelligence for your own investment decisions. When picking your own stocks, there’s a certain paranoia that’s really common: “The big boys on Wall Street know something I don’t about these companies. So, if I try to invest, I’ll be at a huge disadvantage.”
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ontario, NY
New York City, NY
Business
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks To Buy? 5 Short Squeeze Stocks To Watch Now

If you’re looking for the best penny stocks to buy now, you might be looking at different trends. Whether they be industry trends or something more thematic, there’s no shortage of attention-grabbing catalysts. In the stock market today, everything from electric vehicles to energy is in focus. What’s more, you’ve...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Motley Fool

Why Blink Charging Stock Soared 17% Today

Shares of electric car charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) rocketed to close 17.1% higher on Monday. You can thank an analyst at H.C. Wainwright for that. Shares of Blink got upgraded to buy with a $50 price target at investment banker H.C. Wainwright this morning, as described in a note covered on StreetInsider.com. As analyst Sameer Joshi explained, Blink is benefiting from "several positive developments," not least the passage of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes "approximately $7.5B" in funding for companies building out electric vehicle (EV) charging networks in the U.S.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Ap#Congress#Gamestop#Columbia University
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

Is Bit Digital a Short-Squeeze Stock?

I always feel like an imposter when I write about cryptocurrency because I don't understand the technology. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is a cryptocurrency miner. I don't know what that means, actually. Nobody is digging in the dirt. I got that part. I don't know why the heck they decided to call themselves "miners." The last thing I want to invest in is a gold mine. "I got a map to the gold! Invest in me!" No thanks.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Most-Shorted Stocks Getting Hit By News

Less sure trading conditions in the broader averages have left some investors only familiar with the buy button at a loss for what to do this week. But when it comes to some of the market’s more notorious and familiar most-shorted stocks, bears have been unseasonably hard at work. Last...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Outperforms as Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Soar

Stocks ended a choppy week on a positive note but it wasn't enough to pull the major market indexes into the green on a weekly basis. In focus today was the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, which fell to 66.8 in November from 71.7 in October – its lowest level in a decade and well below the 72.5 expected by economists.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Opendoor Stock Soared on Thursday. Is It a Buy?

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) had an excellent day on Thursday after reporting its most recent results. As of 3:30pm EST, Opendoor's stock had risen by more than 14% for the day. After Zillow Group decided to pull the plug on iBuying a few weeks ago, investors were understandably nervous that it...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy