Sanford, FL

Seminole schools delivery driver shot at Sanford gas station, district says

By Jeff Weiner, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
A delivery truck driver for Seminole County Public Schools was shot at a Sanford gas station Thursday, a district spokesperson said.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. at the RaceTrac station at 4115 E. State Road 46, Sanford police spokesperson Bianca Gillett said.

Michael Lawrence, the SCPS spokesperson, said two of the district’s box truck delivery workers were at the station when one of them was shot. The wounded worker was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital.

The victim’s name and condition have not been made public.

“I do not know their current status or extent of their injuries as of yet,” Lawrence said.

Gillett said the victim is in his 30s and is believed to have been shot multiple times. The suspected shooter remained at the scene, she said.

“At this time, it appears that the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the altercation,” she said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Orlando, FL
