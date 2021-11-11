Deputies find body of pilot in wreckage hours after reports of plane crash

Volusia County Sheriff Volusia County Sheriff's Office

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Wednesday after crashing his small plane in Volusia County.

Deputies said they located the experimental aircraft around 7 p.m. near Maytown Road in Oak Hill.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a possible plane crash just before noon Wednesday near Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport.

Despite searching the area and speaking with residents in the area, deputies were unable to locate a downed aircraft.

About four hours later, the Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of an “emergency beacon activation” from an aircraft earlier in the morning.

Deputies then conducted a well-being check on the plane’s registered owner, but were unable to locate him.

They also learned that his hangar was empty.

After an extensive search, deputies, Edgewater police and members of the Civil Air Patrol located wreckage of the aircraft and the pilot’s body.

His identity has not been released.

The FAA and NTSB are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash on Thursday.