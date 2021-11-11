CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoviePass Co-Founder Buys Back Company, Plans a Relaunch

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoviePass, the failed theater ticket subscription service, could be making a comeback. It's been reported that co-founder Stacy Spikes has been granted ownership of the company once more. According to Business Insider, a Southern District of New York bankruptcy court judge has approved the sale of MoviePass to Spikes....

