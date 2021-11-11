MoviePass Co-Founder Buys Back Company, Plans a Relaunch

Mitchell & Ness, the world-renowned inventor of the throwback jersey, announces the relaunch of the iconic Hood Rubber Company. Known by sneaker historians as one of the most significant early pioneers in the development and popularization of athletic footwear is returning. Among its many significant contributions to the sneaker world, Hood Rubber Company was one of the first brands to design and market footwear specifically for basketball with the debut of its first canvas upper high top as early as 1914. Hood Rubber Company would go on to become a household name and the world’s largest producer of rubber soled footwear in the world, a distinction it held for nearly three decades. For the first time in over 40 years, the company’s greatest shoes return for a new generation of sneaker fans. The relaunch debut collection features seven archive and standard issue sneaker styles that combine the quality tailoring of fresh, contemporary athletic footwear with the heritage and authenticity of Hood’s original designs.

