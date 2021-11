Sofia Lucerno Juarez went missing from Kennewick on February 4th, 2003, just a day before her 5th birthday. According to the Kennewick Police Department:. Sofia Juarez was abducted between 8:00 pm and 9:15 pm, as she walked westbound in the 100 block of E. 15th Avenue, towards S. Washington Street, in Kennewick, WA. Sofia was taken from her family, and from us, as a community. Her mother went to her grave not knowing what happened to Sofia.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO