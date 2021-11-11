Amber Alert issued for missing toddler feared abducted and in danger, Texas cops say

UPDATE – Ana has been found safe. An Amber Alert has been issued by the REGIONAL EMERGENCY DISPATCH CENTER statewide. Information as of: November 12, 2021 at 2:07 PM Be on the lookout for an abducted child. On November 11, 2021 at 9:53 PM, AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR ANA BURKE, MISSING FROM CANTON, OHIO STARK COUNTY SINCE WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 11, 2021. The child’s name is ANA GRACE BURKE and the individual is missing. The child is a White female, age 5, is 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 55 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK T-SHIRT AND MULTICOLORED PANTS.
