Amber Alert issued for missing toddler feared abducted and in danger, Texas cops say

An amber alert has been issued for a missing one-year-old boy in Georgia who has been named as Blace Barnett.Blace has not been seen since Wednesday morning, when he was inside an SUV that was stolen from outside an address in Clarkston, Georgia. The family had been unloading groceries at an address on Montreal Road at around 1am when the SUV was taken with him allegedly inside it.Clarkston is about 10 miles northeast of Atlanta, in Dn DeKalb County. The vehicle is a 2002 Ford Explorer and was last seen with a “tag applied for” sign in the back window,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO