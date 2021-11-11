CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia reports 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

By Bailey Brautigan
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,484 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

18 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number in the state to 4,610.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old female from Monongalia County, a 33-year old male from Marion County, a 69-year old female from Taylor County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Webster County, a 47-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, and an 80-year old female from Cabell County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians and urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated.”

530 people in West Virginia are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 177 of them are in the ICU, and 81 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (443), Boone (110), Braxton (52), Brooke (68), Cabell (291), Calhoun (29), Clay (24), Doddridge (9), Fayette (154), Gilmer (8), Grant (79), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (126), Hancock (102), Hardy (99), Harrison (262), Jackson (87), Jefferson (153), Kanawha (504), Lewis (63), Lincoln (180), Logan (84), Marion (278), Marshall (89), Mason (67), McDowell (67), Mercer (274), Mineral (119), Mingo (72), Monongalia (262), Monroe (39), Morgan (36), Nicholas (182), Ohio (135), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (12), Preston (150), Putnam (281), Raleigh (251), Randolph (74), Ritchie (19), Roane (91), Summers (26), Taylor (122), Tucker (19), Tyler (15), Upshur (157), Wayne (102), Webster (54), Wetzel (60), Wirt (9), Wood (221), Wyoming (83).

