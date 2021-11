Update: Mere hours after this apparent leak, Paramount Plus has officially posted the teaser trailer on its YouTube channel. The original article follows below. Fans of the "Halo" series know that there's a remarkably complex story buried within the action-forward space battles that the game is built around. The idea of a "Halo" TV series has been floating around ever since Stephen Spielberg was reported to be working on an adaptation for Xbox Live all the way back when the Xbox One was first announced in 2013. It seems the project has changed hands numerous times since then and now the series is set to Premiere on Paramount Plus in 2022. Fans will finally get the chance to see the Master Chief's rise to Spartan super soldier and subsequent galaxy-saving escapades. Perspective viewers haven't seen much from the upcoming show so far. They've only seen a vague release date and the announcement that actor Pablo Schreiber has been cast to play the Master Chief. Most importantly, there hasn't been a trailer — until now.

