SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – SCAD Museum of Art screened a short film documentary Monday evening about the lives of William and Ellen Craft and their journey to freedom. The premiere event included remarks from Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Paula Wallace, president and founder of the Savannah College of Art and Design. There was also a vocal performance from Candice Glover, winner of the 12th season of American Idol.

