Amber Alert issued for missing toddler feared abducted and in danger, Texas cops say

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A young girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Orange County was safely located on Friday night. ***This AMBER Alert has been deactivated. The child has been safely located.*** https://t.co/qGaMD7vqPS — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 13, 2021 According to the California Highway Patrol, 3-year-old Loyalty Holt was last seen with her mother 29-year-old Elenora Cammon. Holt and Cammon were last seen in Fountain Valley on Friday at about 3:55 a.m. Holt was wearing a hot pink tank top and black tights with unicorn print. Her mother, Cammon, was wearing a tank top and blue jeans. The vehicle in question is a burgundy 2018 Kia Optima with California license plate number 8AEP692. It’s unclear what the circumstances were leading up to the pair’s disappearance. Anyone with information on their whereabouts were asked to call 911.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO