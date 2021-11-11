CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Disney's Encanto celebrates Colombia's diversity, says musician Carlos Vives

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9YXD_0ctcgLbD00
Colombian singer Carlos Vives poses for a photo accompanied by the actors who voiced the characters in the movie "Encanto", in Bogota, Colombia November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney's (DIS.N) latest film "Encanto" celebrates Colombia's diversity, its people, and its music, and sends a message about overcoming challenges, said singer and composer Carlos Vives.

Encanto helps rehabilitate the image of Colombia - usually associated in Hollywood with drug trafficking and violence - said Vives, who sang the movie's title song.

"(Encanto) has the magic of Disney's animations - which always seek to rescue the human values of diversity and of the richness of our people. It is an approach to the Colombian soul, which is connected with music, with a sense of humor," Vives told Reuters on Wednesday.

"It is a story that, I think, leaves us with a very nice message," said the winner of two Grammys and 11 Latin Grammys.

The title track for the film - set to be released at the end of this month - is "Colombia, mi encanto."

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family, who possess special powers and live in a magical house in Encanto, a town hidden in Colombia's mountains.

All the boys and girls in the family have unique gifts except Mirabel. However, when she discovers that Encanto's magic is threatened, it falls to her to save her home and family.

"It shows that we all bring something important to this life and that we all have a special talent, gift, or charm and that sometimes life has difficult moments, but the good in people always wins in the end," Vives said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's Disney movie Encanto praised in first reactions

Stephanie Beatriz's new Disney movie Encanto has landed its first reviews, and it looks like the House of Mouse may have another musical hit on their hands. The new animation, which features songs written by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, sees the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star voice Mirabel Madrigal, the movie itself exploring the rich cultural history of Colombia through the magical Madrigal family in Encanto.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vives
Person
Walt Disney
Variety

How ‘Encanto’ Art Team Brought Enchantment to Disney’s 60th Animated Feature

Disney Animation’s newest feature, “Encanto,” centers on the extended Madrigal family, who possess magical powers and live in an enchanted house. Only teenager Mirabel, voiced by “In the Heights” actor Stephanie Beatriz, lacks the gift of incantation. The movie, which debuts in theaters Nov. 24, is rooted in Colombian culture, so filmmakers Byron Howard and Jared Bush traveled to Cartagena and Bogotá to study the details that would capture the country’s essence. Howard says, “We visited Bogotá, Cartagena and small towns like Barichara, Salento and Palenque and stunning natural landmarks like the Cocora Valley, and spent some time with Colombian families.” Howard...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Disney’s Encanto Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Animated Movie

Encanto marks the 60th animated feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. You’d be hard pressed to find another studio, animated or otherwise, with a track record quite like that at Disney. Not every movie has been a hit, but the batting average has been absolutely stellar. And based on the early responses to Disney’s newest animated film, movie number 60 may be just as spectacular and ground-breaking as movie number one.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

“Wept Like a Baby” – First Reviews Are In For Disney’s ‘Encanto’!

Disney fans have a lot of eagerly-anticipated movies and television shows to look forward to this holiday season. From Marvel’s Eternals (2021) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), to Olaf Presents and Hawkeye streaming on Disney+, Disney has entertainment covered for families this Christmas. And on November 24, 2021, we...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomson Reuters#Colombian
d23.com

Terrific Tales from Encanto’s Vibrant Voice Cast

Meet the Madrigals—a family who lives hidden in the majestic mountains of Colombia. Their home is an Encanto, a truly wondrous place brimming with enchantment that’s blessed every child in the clan with a unique gift… well, every child except one: 15-year-old Mirabel (voice of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz). Upon discovering that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
MOVIES
Billboard

Carlos Vives, Mau y Ricky & Lucy Vives Notch a Top 10 on Latin Pop Airplay Chart

The song marks Lucy Vives' first Latin Pop Airplay top 10 & her first visit to any Billboard chart. The family affair teaming Carlos and Lucy Vives alongside Mau y Ricky pays off as together they score a top 10 on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart (dated Nov. 13) with “Besos En Cualquier Horario.” (Lucy is the daughter of Carlos, while Mau y Ricky are brothers, unrelated to the Vives.)
MUSIC
thekoalition.com

The Culture & People Of Columbia Inspired The Beauty Of Disney’s Encanto

Before the setting was chosen, before even a single character was imagined, the filmmakers behind Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film Encanto had decided what the heart of their new film would be: family. Encanto explores the compelling but complicated relationships within families, what it’s like to feel...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Encanto,’ Disney’s 60th animated film, is among the best films of 2021

Could Walt Disney’s 60th animated feature, “Encanto,” be its first to be nominated for a best picture Oscar since 1991’s “Beauty and the Beast”?. Well, 2021 is emerging as one of the best years for film in recent memory, so likely not — and Disney’s spring offering “Raya and the Last Dragon” is no slouch either — but don’t count it out. “Encanto,” which opens in theaters Wednesday, Nov. 24, is 99 minutes of pure bliss, a story about how weaknesses can be strengths, strengths can be weaknesses, and how love and determination is far better than magic when it comes to healing a broken family.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsTimes

'Encanto' Review: Disney's Lush and Lovely Animated Fairy Tale, Fueled by a Tasty Batch of Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

“Encanto” is a lively, lovely, lushly enveloping digitally animated musical fairy tale. It’s the 60th animated feature produced by the Walt Disney company, and to borrow a phrase from the old Disney TV series, it’s set in a wonderful world of color — a rapturously imagined, rainbow-gorgeous village tucked inside the misty green mountains of Colombia, where the members of the Madrigal family lead a magical existence. The ornate designer tiles of La Casa Madrigal, their idyllic mansion, turn into a synchronized army of domestic helpers, and each family member is endowed with his or her own superhuman gift. Actually, one of them has no gift. That would be the heroine, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who is just like us — which means, within her family, that she’s the odd girl out.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Disney's Encanto's Look at Multigenerational Latinx Households Is the Representation We Needed

Disney's latest film Encanto beautifully touches on a topic I am so excited to finally see on screen: multigenerational households. The fact is, if you're a child of immigrants or an immigrant yourself, you know that living with extended family isn't out of the ordinary. The story of the Madrigals, the Colombian central family in Encanto, is relevant to so many Latinx families, because even though we love each other, you never really know what is going on inside their hearts and minds. Plus, getting along can be really hard — and finding your individuality can be even harder. You definitely don't get to choose your family, but you do get to choose who you become as a result.
MOVIES
country1025.com

See Disney’s New Movie, ENCANTO!

This new movie takes you on the journey of a family, the Madrigals, who live in Encanto. With the magic of Encanto, every child in the family has been blessed with a special gift. From super strength to the power to heal, everyone has a gift except for one child, Mirabel. When she discovers that Encanto’s magic is in danger Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her family’s last hope!
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Tickets Go On Sale for Disney’s Encanto

Fans hoping to be among the first to see Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” in theaters beginning Nov. 24 can now purchase advance tickets through Fandango. Stephanie Beatriz (voice of Mirabel), John Leguizamo (voice of Bruno) and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda team up in the new featurette to introduce most of Mirabel’s family.
MOVIES
shorelinemedia.net

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Colombian magic in 'Encanto'

At the Los Angeles premiere of animation "Encanto," composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and stars Wilmer Valderrama and John Leguizamo discuss the importance of accurate Colombian representation in the tale. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/53a01b2955954fab8af6d0d153a2bb9e.
MOVIES
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy