CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Adele says making famous friends like Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie has 'humanized' her

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpC02_0ctcgJpl00
Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicole Richie. Will Heath//NBCU/Pascal Le Segretain/Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images
  • Adele opened up about moving to Los Angeles in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
  • She said she befriended many of her famous neighbors, including Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie.
  • "They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity."

Adele opened up about her "chilled out" life in Los Angeles for Rolling Stone's new cover story.

The native Londoner bought a house in Beverly Hills during the North American leg of her tour in 2016. Her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, lives across the street.

"We do normal, normal things on the weekends," Adele told the magazine. "I'll take him to the parties, all of that. We'll do school drop-off."

When their 9-year-old son Angelo started school, Adele said she began befriending other moms and fellow celebrities in her neighborhood, including Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie.

"They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, 'Well, I'm not famous.' I'm very British like that," she said.

"We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, 'I don't want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I'm knackered.'"

According to Rolling Stone's Brittany Spanos, a few songs on Adele's forthcoming album "30" were inspired by her new life in California — particularly her love life after filing for divorce from Konecki in 2019.

"I lasted five seconds [dating here]," Adele said, adding, "Everyone is someone or everyone wants to be someone."

As described by Spanos, "She wrote the '30' track 'Can I Get It' about wanting to be in a real relationship instead of one that would devolve into casual sex, which seemed to be the only thing the Los Angeles dating pool was good for."

Adele also said she balked at blind dates orchestrated by friends, for fear of ending up on the celebrity-gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi.

Two other songs on the album, "All Night Parking" and "Woman Like Me," were inspired by the first relationship she entered after her divorce, which ended promptly.

"[It] was a great learning curve and nice to feel loved, but it was never going to work," Adele explained.

She also said there won't be any songs about British grime star Skepta, whom Adele reportedly began dating in late 2020, because the album had already been finished.

The Grammy-winning singer is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, which she described as the most "incredible, openhearted, and easiest" relationship she's ever been in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Simon Konecki
Person
Skepta
Person
Adele
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Insider

Martha Stewart revealed why she doesn't own a single mug

Martha Stewart said she doesn't own a single mug in her home. Stewart discussed her distaste for the cup while on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "I think mugs are sort of clumsy and ugly," she said. "I have beautiful cups." Martha Stewart is known for getting creative in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Londoner#North American#British#Rollingstone
Insider

8 things nail artists wish you would stop doing

Insider spoke with nail artists about their appointment pet peeves. Knowing what you want when you arrive at the appointment saves everyone time. You should wash your hands before your appointment but avoid using hand creams. Getting your nails done is supposed to be a relaxing self-care experience — ideally,...
OAKLAND, CA
Insider

Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn't feel like he was 'canceled' after 'In the Heights' was called out for its lack of dark-skinned Latinx actors

Lin-Manuel Miranda said criticism of "In the Heights" for colorism isn't "cancellation." "That's having opinions. So I try to take it in that spirit," he said. "In the Heights" was criticized for primarily featuring light-skinned Latinx leads. Lin-Manuel Miranda said the criticism "In The Heights" faced for failing to feature...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

188K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy