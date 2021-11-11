SIGN UP NOW: Leaders discuss a roadmap for business transformation

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Business Insider
 5 days ago
  • Today's business leaders must embrace transformation faster than ever before.
  • Leaders from Business Insider's 100 Leaders Transforming Business will share how companies can generate transformative changes within their organizations.
  • On December 9, 2021, Insider is hosting "Transforming Business: Editorial Conference," a free virtual event, presented by Alight, at noon ET, featuring speakers from Alphabet Union, Aledade, and more.

    • Embracing transformation is essential for today's business leaders. With each disruption and global challenge, the concept of a transformative business leader continues to change.

    Insider's virtual event "Transforming Business: Editorial Conference," presented by Alight, will take place Thursday, December 9, 2021, at noon ET. The multi-session event will feature live conversations with select 2021 Transformer leaders (Business Insider's 100 Leaders Transforming Business) which include top business leaders, executives, founders, investors, and designers who drive innovation and growth in their respective industries. Register below to attend:

    Sessions will discuss how the future of work, new leadership, and DEI and ESG can accomplish business transformation.

    Sessions include:

    • How global business organizations can accomplish transformation
    • Reimagining the future of work
    • Propelling healthcare innovation into the future
    • How cultivating a sense of belonging is the missing piece in the fight for inclusion

    Speakers include:

    • Parul Koul, Executive Chair, Alphabet Union
    • Farzad Mostashari, Founder, Aledade
    • And many more!

    We hope to see you there!

