CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

See how these rare, $50 'luxury' strawberries are grown in vertical farms designed to replicate the Japanese Alps with bees and AI robots

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sjev_0ctcg7KI00
  • Omakase berries, traditionally grown in the Japanese Alps, are two to three times sweeter than US strawberries.
  • Now, a vertical farming company grows the rare fruit in three indoor farms across the US.
  • See how ancient Japanese farming techniques, bees, and AI robots tend the "luxury" berries.

Before 2017, Omakase strawberries only grew in the foothills of the Japanese Alps. Now, they grow in Oishii vertical farms in New Jersey, Los Angeles, and New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7psj_0ctcg7KI00

Hiroki Koga, Oishii Founder and CEO, was disappointed in the quality of American fruit — so he brought the strawberry seeds to the US along with his knowledge of ancient Japanese vertical farming techniques.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8i0W_0ctcg7KI00

Each vertical farm is designed to replicate the conditions of the Japanese Alps, "down to the degree of temperature," the company told Insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z64IK_0ctcg7KI00

Oishii "employs AI-powered robots" in its farms that report analytics of the health and yield of the berries, determining when the berries are at peak ripeness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25csBc_0ctcg7KI00

Bees pollinate the indoor farm as its climate is maintained to imitate "the light rain, cool breeze, and bright sun" of the mountain range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fscg_0ctcg7KI00

Strawberries are considered one of the toughest plants to grow indoors "since they are such a sophisticated pollinated plant," Oishii told Insider. The farms must be conducive to both the bees and plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dc072_0ctcg7KI00

"As vertical farming has deep origins in Japan, Oishii's farmers are trained in strawberry cultivation methods thoughtfully developed over the course of decades in the foothills of Japan," Oishii told Insider. "Their farming practices produce the perfect environmental recipe to ensure their strawberries are healthy from seed to berry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfT9w_0ctcg7KI00

Oishii recently closed $50 million in Series A funding this March. Koga told Food Navigator that the company's business model is similar to Tesla's, adding that he expects the berry's price to go down over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybXjs_0ctcg7KI00

Source: Food Navigator USA

A box of 11 medium-sized strawberries costs $50, as does a box of 8 large berries. Chefs at high-end restaurants in Manhattan pay for the "experience" of the berry, NPR reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4kLk_0ctcg7KI00

Source: NPR

The Omakase berry is two to three times sweeter than US-grown strawberries, according to Food Navigator. Koga told NPR that American strawberries taste like "cucumbers" in comparison to Omakase berries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gvxyf_0ctcg7KI00

Comments / 0

Related
GreenBiz

How vertical and indoor farming can supplement the food supply chain

This article is sponsored by HSBC. Land preservation and regenerative organic agriculture practices are critical to solving food insecurity and combating climate change. The problem is, we only have so much land, according to John Church, co-head of Food & Beverage for HSBC USA. That’s why innovators in the field have been developing new technologies such as indoor and vertical farms designed to supplement outdoor farming.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Alps#Robots#Bees#Strawberries#Oishii Founder#American
This Old House

How to Get Rid of Japanese Beetles

Japanese beetles are outdoor pests that have voracious appetites for plant leaves and flowers. Native to Japan, these beetles are found throughout much of the United States. While harmless to humans, Japanese beetles are known for destroying home gardens and lawns. In this review, we’ll go over how to treat...
ANIMALS
Daily Reflector

Tree's bitter fruit becomes a treat when fully ripe

If the fruit be not ripe it will draw a man’s mouth to much torment. Indeed, it is very, very true. The unripe fruits are hard and green, slowly ripening to a beautifully frosted pink-orange. Before they are ripe, the fruits are inedible. They are extremely bitter (some use the word “astringent”).
GARDENING
nanowerk.com

AI helps design the perfect chickpea

(Nanowerk News) A massive international research effort has led to development of a genetic model for the ‘ultimate’ chickpea, with the potential to lift crop yields by up to 12 per cent (Nature, "A chickpea genetic variation map based on the sequencing of 3,366 genomes"). The research consortium genetically mapped...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

Lomotif and ZASH Beta Test Social Media Reach and Frequency Tool in Partnership with EDC Las Vegas, Exceeding Expectations

The EDC activation and partnership was Lomotif's biggest domestic push to date to build awareness of the Lomotif platform. Lomotif tested cross platform pollination between Lomotif and other major social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. The number of users reached and engaged far exceeded Lomotif's expectations:. #nofomowithlomo recorded over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
aspiremetro.com

Japanese and Mexican-Inspired Design Schemes Merge In Mezcla

OWIU Studio, in collaboration with ADDP Architects, has unveiled its design work for Mezcla. The all-new, 66-seat restaurant harmoniously merges Japanese and Mexican interior design schemes and cuisine in Singapore’s Tanjong Pagar district. The newest project of Proper Concepts group and second collaboration with the Singapore-Los Angeles-based OWIU Studio, Mezcla...
HOME & GARDEN
Indy100

Disturbing discovery of ‘poop tomatoes’ growing in raw sewerage

Appalled residents in Kent have made the disturbing discovery of ‘poop tomatoes’ growing in raw sewerage nearby. The sewage is pouring into the sea along the Kent coast, resulting in tomatoes growing in human excrement on the shoreline. There have been reports of ‘poop tomatoes’ at Pegwell Bay. Local mum-of-two,...
AGRICULTURE
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
greenhousegrower.com

Reaching for the Stars: Will Vertical Farming Solve Future Food Crises?

Vertical and indoor farming operations have gained popularity over the past decade, mostly in urbanized environments of developed countries. Such farming operations either rely solely on artificial lighting or some still rely on sunlight such as Sky Greens, a vertical and indoor vegetable farm located in Singapore. Vertical farms are...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Vertically farmed wasabi arugula isn’t a hypothetical

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, the time of the week when we niche down to a single topic. Today we spoke about the revolution within agriculture otherwise known as vertical farming. Alex...
AGRICULTURE
pethelpful.com

Five Rare Sheep Breeds for the Hobby Farm

Rachel worked as a farm manager for three years in PA and as an owner/operator for five years in MN. She currently homesteads in MN. You may be surprised to learn that some farm animals are in danger of becoming extinct. When it comes to rare and endangered sheep, many of those that need conservation are heritage breeds that have fallen out of fashion with modern agriculture for one reason or another.
AGRICULTURE
offshore-technology.com

Carbon Robotics Manufactures AI-Powered Weeding Robots

Concept: Seattle-based agricultural robotics startup Carbon Robotics has developed an autonomous robot that lasers to zap weeds. Integrated with computer vision, the weeders can clear out around 100,000 weeds an hour. The startup aims to aid farmers looking to discard undesired plants without using herbicides. Nature of Disruption: Carbon Robotics...
TECHNOLOGY
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

A chat with the author of ‘The Vertical Farm’

I did, however, get the opportunity to talk to several fascinating folks with myriad views on all of the above. One of the folks I kept coming back to was Dickson Despommier — widely regarded as the godfather of vertical farming. It was in his Columbia University courses that many of the fundamental concepts around vertical farming were developed over a number of years.
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

Business Insider

291K+
Followers
20K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy