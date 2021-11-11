See how these rare, $50 'luxury' strawberries are grown in vertical farms designed to replicate the Japanese Alps with bees and AI robots

Omakase berries, traditionally grown in the Japanese Alps, are two to three times sweeter than US strawberries.

Now, a vertical farming company grows the rare fruit in three indoor farms across the US.

See how ancient Japanese farming techniques, bees, and AI robots tend the "luxury" berries.

Before 2017, Omakase strawberries only grew in the foothills of the Japanese Alps. Now, they grow in Oishii vertical farms in New Jersey, Los Angeles, and New York City.

Hiroki Koga, Oishii Founder and CEO, was disappointed in the quality of American fruit — so he brought the strawberry seeds to the US along with his knowledge of ancient Japanese vertical farming techniques.

Each vertical farm is designed to replicate the conditions of the Japanese Alps, "down to the degree of temperature," the company told Insider.

Oishii "employs AI-powered robots" in its farms that report analytics of the health and yield of the berries, determining when the berries are at peak ripeness.

Bees pollinate the indoor farm as its climate is maintained to imitate "the light rain, cool breeze, and bright sun" of the mountain range.

Strawberries are considered one of the toughest plants to grow indoors "since they are such a sophisticated pollinated plant," Oishii told Insider. The farms must be conducive to both the bees and plants.

"As vertical farming has deep origins in Japan, Oishii's farmers are trained in strawberry cultivation methods thoughtfully developed over the course of decades in the foothills of Japan," Oishii told Insider. "Their farming practices produce the perfect environmental recipe to ensure their strawberries are healthy from seed to berry."

Oishii recently closed $50 million in Series A funding this March. Koga told Food Navigator that the company's business model is similar to Tesla's, adding that he expects the berry's price to go down over time.

Source: Food Navigator USA

A box of 11 medium-sized strawberries costs $50, as does a box of 8 large berries. Chefs at high-end restaurants in Manhattan pay for the "experience" of the berry, NPR reported.

Source: NPR

The Omakase berry is two to three times sweeter than US-grown strawberries, according to Food Navigator. Koga told NPR that American strawberries taste like "cucumbers" in comparison to Omakase berries.