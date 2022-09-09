Best Golf Gifts 2022 - our top gift ideas for Christmas Day

Best Golf Gifts - our top picks for Christmas Day

In need of a few golf gift ideas for Christmas Day? We have you covered with this fine selection of goodies – large, medium and pocket sized. We would all like golf gear for birthday, Christmas or just treating someone you love to something special - hopefully the right stuff - so our golf gift guide selects the hottest golf gear and best golf accessories out there. Alternatively, check out our guides on the best golf mats , best golf nets or funny golf gifts if you're looking for something more specific for the golfer in your life.

If you need some inspiration for golf gifts, or would like to drop some hints to those buying for you, then we have you covered with suggestions for all levels and budgets. You may want the latest driver , irons or top-of-the-range golf trolley , but most budgets won’t stretch to that, so this guide focuses on everything from stocking fillers to GPS gear and golf training aids .

Last Minute Gifts and Sales

Amazon - Savings on gift ideas, clubs, shoes, ball and more

Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card - ideal for those struggling for ideas

Etsy - Gift cards to cover gifts from gadgets to clothing

Red letter days - Ideal for golf lessons and golf experiences

Scottsdale Golf - Get a gift card from £10-£250

Top Picks

(Image credit: Future)

An Editor's Choice award winner

Folds down easily and compactly Well thought out storage areas for water bottle and phone Very little bag twisting over rough terrain Fixed front wheel means it's less manoeuvrable than some

Do you know someone who insists on walking on the golf course? Well a good push cart is the way forward then and one of our top picks is the Nitron from Bag Boy. A model that made our best golf carts list, one simple step is all you need to fold this cart up or down which is outstanding. It’s extremely lightweight and, when folded down, it’s very compact, making it a dream in terms of storage. And while it may not be as heavy or bulky as other similar products, it remains robust and able to cope with any and all demands placed on it.

Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review

(Image credit: Future)

One of the best shoes in golf

Clean, modern styling with an athletic look Plenty of traction and waterproof protection Shoe upper could have had more padding for added comfort

With how many brands and cool designs that are on the market at the moment, now is the time to get a new pair of golf shoes. The FootJoy Fuel shoes came out earlier this year and offer more of a modern, trainer-like style which has seemed to be very popular. There is also plenty of traction and waterproof protection whilst the shoes are also incredibly versatile because they could be worn with trousers and shorts, in all seasons.

Read our full FootJoy Fuel golf shoe review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Exceptional sound quality in a compact, user-friendly design

Compact and lightweight Excellent sound quality and clarity Battery life is on the shorter side

The Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth speaker checks all the boxes when it comes to qualifying as a great gift. It delivers impressive sound and range, it's compact and lightweight, it's easy to set up and use, and it's a great value at its price point. And not only does it deliver enjoyment on the golf course, it's equally good away from the golf course as well. The PopTop Mini is also waterproof, sand proof, and dust proof, so it was built to withstand the elements, and it doubles as a bottle opener as well.

Read our full Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth Speaker Review

Something Extra Special

If you are stuck with what to get Dad then why not invest in a gift card at Dick's Sporting Goods. That way he can get anything he wants and this is not just limited to golf because the retailer has loads of other sports and gear to choose from. Purely from a golfing perspective the site has everything from clubs to accessories so, depending on how much you want the gift card to be, your Dad can get fully kitted out.

(Image credit: Future)

A premium model with excellent performance, without breaking the bank

Exceptional clarity and speed Premium aesthetics Excellent value for money Magnetic strap on case often comes loose

Blue Tees Golf is a relatively new name in the industry and it has a simple strategy: to create premium performance products at an affordable price. On the whole we think the Series 3 Max stuck to that ethos which is why it made this gift guide. One of its best features is the crystal clear display – it’s beautifully clear, meanwhile, the lock and vibration features assures the user that they have the correct target, which means less guesswork and time spent on reshooting for distances.

We also enjoyed the speed, the aesthetic design and the three colors it comes in too: navy, black and pink.

Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The No.1 ball in golf

Provides superb all-round performance with impressive distance in the long game Excellent control into the greens and high levels of consistency throughout with a soft feel. Premium price-tag will be a stumbling block for many golfers.

Trust us, if you get the golfer in your life a dozen Pro V1's then they will be over the moon. As you would expect the Pro V1 is well used out on Tour because of the combination of feel, performance, control and high levels of consistency. It should come as no surprise that it got five stars when we tested the ball.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review

(Image credit: Therabody)

Keeps the muscles relaxed

Compact and easy to transport wherever you need it Two year warranty gives peace of mind Not as powerful as larger massage guns.

Golf is a physical experience and if you know someone who comes home and feels aches and pains in their muscles and back then the Theragun Mini is a device to help. It is a pocket-sized massage device that helps gives treatment to muscles thanks to Percussive Therapy which has been said to help with: improving your range of motion, hydrating tissue, faster warming up, enhancing the quality of your sleep and improving posture. We also love how portable the device is as well.

Read our full Therabody Theragun Mini review

(Image credit: Future)

The ultimate golf travel bag

Legs and wheels are a game changer Outside pockets are spacious Padding at the top end is very thick Can be tricky to put legs/wheels back up

Got a golf trip lined up but still using the same travel bag from decades ago? Well an upgrade is vital especially if you want to keep your clubs safe and secure when travelling. Enter the Meridian from Sun Mountain, which will be your best friend on a trip.

It features an integrated leg set that retracts easily and supports all the weight of the bag for easy wheeling on all surfaces. Just like the name suggests, it simply glides around the airport and takes away any stress from your back, arms and wrists for when maneuvering it. The legs are very sturdy and the wheels roll excellently.

Read our full Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian Travel Cover Review

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods Pro

The market-leading ear buds

Good noise cancellation Nice fit Can get loose during workouts

Featuring a customizable fit to deliver all-day comfort and Active Noise Cancellation, the Air Pods Pro are a joy to use (we've got them ourselves) and, whilst not entirely golf specific, are very easy and comfortable to wear whilst practicing at the range or at the golf club.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

An outstanding golf bag for all players

Stylish, comfortable Lightweight and has enough storage space for everything you need out on the course. Legs don't fully retract when being carried.

Has someone been dropping subtle hints that they want a new golf bag? Well this Titleist model is definitely a model to consider. It featured in our best golf stand bags guide because it has a tour-inspired, low-profile top cuff, four full-length dividers and a new premium double strap for enhanced comfort and simplified adjustment while carrying. The new strap is noticeably more comfortable and is also self balancing, meaning your clubs stay upright with no chance of falling out when he is walking the fairways. it is also waterproof and looks great as well.

Read our full Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag Review

(Image credit: Future)

The best package set on the market

A good set composition that should benefit most mid to high handicappers. Clean aesthetics Impressive forgiveness throughout the set, easy to flight Bag is fairly flimsy and has been designed specifically for trolley/buggy use

We recently tested this set and we have to say it is one of the best golf club sets you can buy. It comes with everything a new golfer needs and the quality is very high, meaning it will last a much longer time than many budget sets.

Read our full TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

One of the best golf shoes on the market

Exceptional levels of comfort from a shoe that looks great Performs on every shot from every lie Foam sections tricky to keep clean.

The ZG21 is undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes you can buy and has been worn by a number of Tour stars this year. Tipping the scales at just 13 ounces per shoe and featuring adidas’ Boost technology as well as a new Lightstrike cushioning, we were blown away by the feeling of weightlessness provided. The grip is excellent, as is the waterproofing, and the look of the shoe is modern and yet understated too, especially in the variety of colors available.

Read our full Adidas ZG21 golf shoe review

Game Improvers

(Image credit: Future)

A super fun, well-made training aid

Lots of lines and checkpoints for honing both the consistency of your stroke and your start lines. Nicely made You will need to make sure you have a flat floor with enough space to lay the mat

Want to work on your putting at home, in the office or just about anywhere? Well this mat from Perfect Practice is definitely a model to consider. The slight incline toward the hole makes you have to hit the ball nice and firm, a great way to practice putting pace which you can translate into more putts holed on the golf course.

Once a putt is holed, the ball conveniently comes back down the wooden runner on the right so you don't have to march back and forth every time you've holed a putt.

Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat review

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

Improve your putting at home with this tough trainer

Much higher quality finish than its predecessor but still has all the same great features. Great for practicing pace control with your putts. Need to invest in the PuttOut mat to get the best use out of it.

The PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer is quite simply one of the best and most enjoyable putting aids out there right now. Its best use is to help with pace control and finding the 'perfect putt' is a great way to focus your practice and keep it entertaining. It can also be infuriatingly tricky to get right but worth the time nonetheless.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Accurate GPS yardages on the course

Accurate and easy to use. Lightweight strap allows you to swing freely without it getting in the way. Limited off-course functionality

A GPS device is a must these days because there is no excuse for getting the wrong yardage when out on the course. A good way of dealing with this problem is a golf watch and one of the best is the S12 from Garmin. Usable, versatile, and offering outstanding value, every single golfer out there will enjoy the performance from this watch.

Read our full Garmin Approach S12 Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Handy little GPS device

Incredibly easy to use Clear graphics and a great battery life while providing you just the right amount of information on course. While the integrated app is useful to an extent, it drains phone battery quickly.

If you know he doesn't want a watch then why not a small little GPS device that clips onto his golf bag? If so the Phantom 2 from Bushnell is a top choice. 40 per cent larger than the original Phantom, the 2 is still a relatively small device that easily fits into the palm of your hand and your golf bag.

It comes with a larger screen and much clearer graphics, and it gives clear front, middle and back distance measurements no matter which direction you are approaching the green.

Read our full Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS review

(Image credit: MHopley)

In-depth analytics on your game

Access tour level stats on your game Easy to install and set up Hands free tracking Having phone in pocket if not using alternatives Still needs little amending of data after each round

Arccos Caddie is a fully-automatic course management system that pinpoints your precise location on the golf course using GPS and then uses sensors to suggest which club to use in every situation. As such this will give key insight into each player's game and where their strengths, (and weaknesses) are, and where they needs to improve.

Apparel

(Image credit: FootJoy)

Socks from the #1 golf shoe and glove brand

Soft on your feet One of the best for comfort Not best suited for the winter months

The ProDry Sport socks from FootJoy are all about comfort. They feature a double-layer reinforced heel that pads the foot nicely whilst the very fabric helps here too. They are made from a combination of acrylic, polyester, spandex and nylon to give a soft feel and moisture management. Why not combine them with one of the best FootJoy golf gloves or best FootJoy golf shoes so your outfit fully matches?

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0 Shirt

Loads of colors and designs to choose from

Loads of designs Extremely breathable Sweat resistant Material is quite thin Runs bigger than previous Playoff polo

If your partner's golfing wardrobe needs an update, start with the polo shirt because we are coming into the hot summer months, and this Playoff Polo from Under Armour is one of the best.

The soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweight, the moisture management is fantastic, it has anti-odor technology, and finally the variety and choice of aesthetic design is mind-boggling. Available in more than 18 different colorways and prints, the Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0 is a great way to stock up on a solid polo shirt in loads of different looks.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Cleanest hoodie in the game

Stylish design retains a smart look Easy to store in the bag for autumn and spring rounds Some might find the drawstrings distracting during the swing

One of the best looking golf hoodies is the Lightweight model from FootJoy. The three colors look fantastic and it is a premium design thanks to double stitched seams, and the antimicrobial finish helps to eliminate odor. The pockets are also useful but the star of the show here is the comfort. Made from 100% polyester it is so soft that at no point do you want to take it off.

Read our full FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Very comfortable Lightweight and water resistant Tapered fit is slightly baggier than hoped

Our final clothing pick is a pair of adidas pants because who doesn't need a new pair every now and again? The Ultimate365 Tapered Pants are a smart, comfortable option for golfers to wear out on the course. Flexibility comes from the stretchy fabric which also happens to be water resistant. The moisture-absorbing fabric also helps keep you dry for the days play too.

Read our full adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Pants review

Smaller Items

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Golf Monthly Annual Subscription

World's oldest golf publication

High quality product Delivered to your door There is no reason to avoid our magazine!

Receive a copy of the world’s oldest golf magazine through your door every four weeks. Treat yourself, or a fellow golf fan with the gift that keeps on giving.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

A great ball to stock up on

Extra distance was noticeable. Hard-wearing and wallet friendly Not as responsive on those more delicate shots.

If you have had a look in your partner's golf bag and see they are running low on balls then we recommend the Srixon Distance ball. At times you can get them for a very cheap price making them one of the best value golf balls out there because the performance is solid. A ball that would fit into the distance balls category, it has been designed to fly as far as possible.

Read our full Srixon Distance ball review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Excellent fit and the cabretta leather delivers exceptional feel. Lots of color options too for those who like to mix it up. Mild signs of wear can occur quite quickly

The G/Fore premium leather glove will help you stand out on the fairways – there’s a tremendous range of colors to choose from so simply pick one you think he will like. But, it’s not just the looks that are worth commenting on. Constructed from AA Cabretta leather, it’s a very comfy glove offering an excellent and neat fit.

Read our full G/FORE Golf glove review

So, there you have it - a gift for every golfer out there! We hope you found it useful. For all the latest news and reviews, check out the Golf Monthly website.