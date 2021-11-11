CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-40 Bridge: Fracture happened in phases over several years, ARDOT report says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460vTr_0ctcf5b300

MID-SOUTH — The I-40 Bridge fracture happened in three phases over a period of several years, according to a final report released by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The six-lane Hernando de Soto Bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas was abruptly closed May 11 after a crack was discovered in a support beam.

ARDOT and the Tennessee Department of Transportation, joint owners of the bridge, assembled a team of consultants and a contractor to inspect and repair the bridge.

Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc. was retained to complete the forensic investigation of the fracture, according to ARDOT’s report.

A review of previous inspection records showed that a crack was present in the outboard side plate and likely the bottom cover plate of the bridge in 2019, and that it had extended between 2019 and 2021.

A photo taken by a kayaker in 2016 appears to show a crack-like indication at the same location, the report said.

Investigators reviewed the bridge’s behavior over the years, including impacts of changes in temperature.

The two preexisting crack regions were likely weld repairs, the report said.

Investigators said the primary preexisting crack and the secondary preexisting crack were weld repairs that had been performed on the interior face of the groove welds during fabrication.

The repairs resulted in what became contiguous regions of cracking that extended through the entire depth and length of each repair.

No fabrication records discussing the weld repair locations, extent or procedures were available for review, the report said.

Both cracks escaped detection during fabrication and later inspections.

They were not visually detected for at least three years, if not more than five years, the report said.

The fracture happened in three phases.

The bridge will be inspected twice a year with ultrasonic testing being performed on a periodic basis.

ARDOT Director Lori Tudor released the following statement:

ARDOT is grateful that the bridge investigations are complete. We will now move forward with confidence and make the changes necessary to improve our program so that the past will not be repeated. Our highest calling as public servants is the safety of Arkansas’ road users. We appreciate Arkansans support and encouragement as we have navigated this difficult journey, which began exactly six months ago on May 11.

