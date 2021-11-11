Representative Cheri Bustos Releases Statement Honoring Veterans

Wethersfield Superintendent Shane Kazubowski is set to step away as Superintendent, announcing his retirement. Mr Kazubowski released this statement to WKEI:. “I have been blessed to spend the majority of my adult life as part of the Wethersfield School District. Throughout my tenure I have had the privilege of working with and getting to know wonderful staff members, families, students and community members. Although I am looking forward to the next phase of my life, I am going to miss being a part of the Wethersfield Family. One of the things I am most proud of is the supportive culture that exists at Wethersfield. Whether it is the school community coming together to support each other with the passing of a staff member or student, or how the school community comes together when we have a family in need of assistant- Wethersfield is truly a unique school district. I appreciate all the support I have received over the years from the many school board members I have served with, and the families I have gotten to know.”

WETHERSFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO