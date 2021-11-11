CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KojMp_0ctceqao00

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Through Dec. 26

— Total Women Outreach Ministry is holding its Coats for Children (new) Drive. Coats can be brought to the facility at 116 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon or call 910-318-6748 for pickup.

Nov. 12

— Scotland Early College High School, 615 Covington St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 13

— A Grief Support Group meeting will be held in the Cardinal Room at Purcell Funeral Home, located at 301 N. King St. in Laurinburg, at 1 p.m. RSVP by calling 910-610-1147. Lunch will be served. The guest speaker will be Tanya Williams.

Nov. 14

— Grace Temple Fellowship Church will host its second annual Veterans Day Service at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 3008 Hwy. 9 in Wallace, SC. This year’s theme is “Great is thy faithfulness.” Wayne Chapman, an Iraqi Freedom II, War Veteran and the senior Army instructor for Marlboro County High School, will be the guest speaker. We will also be recognizing the oldest veteran in the surrounding counties, William J. Reid, a World War II veteran who will turn 102 on Nov. 15.

Nov. 15

— The town of East Laurinburg will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. in the East Laurinburg Community/Municipal Building. The meeting is open to the public.

Nov. 18

— “Native Plants for Sustainable Landscapes” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Scotland County Extension Office, 231 E. Cronly St., Suite 800, in Laurinburg. This is a free workshop open to the public. It is also part seven of a seven-part series that is a prerequisite to becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer. To register, contact Megan Owens at 910-277-2422. For information, contact Robby Brockman at 910-848-8027 or by email: [email protected]

Nov. 20

— St. Mary Catholic Church will hold its 14th Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. until noon. Some of the food available includes desert rolls — which include pumpkin, red velvet, German chocolate and chocolate — pimento balls, spinach cheese balls, pumpkin pies, sweet potato pies and more. There will also be a Children’s Bazaar area, where for $5 the children can decorate their own gingerbread houses.

Dec. 2

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Dec. 4

— The annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade will be held beginning at 3 p.m. and run through downtown Laurinburg.

Dec. 6

— The Laurel Fest movie night will show ‘A Christmas Story’ after the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Laurel Hill. Concessions will be sold during the movie. Everyone is urged to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… at Weekend Warrior in downtown Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a Springfield Armory XD 9mm pistol valued at $342. LAURINBURG —A resident of Isabelle Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone broke into...
LAUREL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel Hill, NC
Scotland County, NC
Government
Laurinburg, NC
Society
Scotland County, NC
Society
County
Scotland County, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
City
Madison, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Government
Laurinburg Exchange

Hometown Heroes for the Holidays gets first donations

LAURINBURG —The first contributions for the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays have been received, kicking off the second annual community collection drive to bring a merrier Christmas to Scotland County children. For the second straight year, The Laurinburg Exchange is coordinating its Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project, and if...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee’s Mill Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had forced entry into the residence through a front window, causing $450 in damage. Nothing was reported missing. LAURINBURG — Locklear Farms on X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday...
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Chapman
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

ROWLAND —The Rowland Board of Commissioners amended the town’s budget Tuesday to include money received from the American Rescue Plan. “The town staff has been discussed these funds for the past several months and now the funds are in the town’s bank account,” Town Clerk David Townsend said during the regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Chamber on the Half Shell a roasting success

LAURINBURG — Dozens of oysters were cooked and shucked during the annual Laurinburg/Scotland Country Area Chamber of Commerce’s Carolina Hearts Homecare Chamber on the Half Shell. According to Executive Director Chris English, there were more than 550 people in attendance Saturday evening and more than 50 bushels of oysters were...
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#War Veteran#Women Outreach Ministry#Grief Support Group#Veterans Day Service#Sc#Iraqi
Laurinburg Exchange

School bus struck by car

LAURINBURG — According to information supplied by Scotland County Schools, Scotland County Schools Bus No. 289 was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon. At the time of the accident, there were two students and two staff on board. A single vehicle struck the bus from behind while the bus was...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Pierce announces state budget will be signed

LAURINBURG — State Rep. Garland Pierce stood before the Rotary Club on Tuesday and announced that Gov. Roy Cooper will sign a $25.8 billion state budget. It’s the first state budget to be signed in three years. According to Pierce, that budget will include $1 million for the north side...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

PEMBROKE — An investigation continues into a shooting over the weekend that left a 21-year-old dead. The shooting occurred after 1 a.m. Sunday at 610A Lumbee St. in Pembroke. “The driver parked in her driveway and the victim was in the passenger seat,” according to police reports. About two minutes...
PEMBROKE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas events aplenty

LAURINBURG — The Christmas season is on the horizon and ‘Tis The Season has several events lined up to help brighten the holidays. “We are selling our memorial wreaths now,” said Director Terry Parker. “Wreaths are $25 each and will be placed on the wall of the Christian Book Store behind the art garden. We will have a ceremony where each name will be called and a bell range after each.”
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Laurinburg Exchange

PLACING CHILDREN

Scotland County’s Department of Social Services, like almost every other DSS in the state and country, faces an uphill battle everyday. The challenges are many — not enough hours in the day, not enough employees to handle the caseload, a lack of local resources and oh, by the way, there’s been nearly two years of a worldwide pandemic that have bottled things up.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Redistricting public hearing set for Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council is set to meet Tuesday with a public hearing on the new voting districts. The City Council will start its meeting at 7 p.m. and will let the public’s voices be heard on the different possibilities for the new districts in the city. Over...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Thursday that an unknown black male attempted to enter their secured vehicle. Entry was not made and no damage was done to the vehicle. LAURINBURG — A resident of Sanders Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — Voting tallies obtained by The Robesonian from Tuesday’s Lumbee Tribal Election projects John Lowery as the new chairman of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Lowery was able to rake in a total 2,145 votes throughout the Lumbee Tribe’s 14 districts, nearly twice his runner-up Corbin Eddings, who secure 1,106 votes. The third candidate, Theresa Cummings, secured 161 of the votes cast.
PEMBROKE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy