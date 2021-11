In the 1940s and 1950s, school boards in Pennsylvania discriminated against religious parents to the point of jailing them if they removed their children from public schools. Four Amish fathers were jailed for 12 days in 1948 because they wouldn’t send their children to the Salisbury-Elk School in Somerset County. Sadly, this wasn’t an isolated incident and Amish parents across the state in places like Lancaster, Belleville and Lewistown found themselves in jail for making a parenting decision in accordance with their religious beliefs.

