Behati Prinsloo is "leaving it up to fate" when it comes to having more children. The 33-year-old model - who has Dusty Rose, five, and Gio, three, with husband Adam Levine - admitted she couldn't even "think about" having more kids when her daughters were very young but after seeing how they behaved together during the coronavirus pandemic, she's keeping the door open on the possibility of another baby, particularly because she always dreamed of having a large family.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO