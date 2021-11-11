CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

I-10 in Crowley back open following fatal crash

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djIM2_0ctcdhvi00

Crowley Police have identified the victim in a fatal multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on I-10 at Crowley that also injured two others.

The interstate was closed at around 8 a.m. Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the crash occurred as a vehicle traveling eastbound hit their brakes and skidded into the guardrail. An 18-wheeler in the next lane, also traveling eastbound, tried to avoid the car, traveled across into the westbound lane, then hit the westbound guardrail and overturned.

A westbound pickup truck then struck the cab of the 18-wheeler, killing the driver of the 18-wheeler. 32-year-old Leon Lamarcus Horhn of Houston, Texas, was killed in the crash.

The pickup truck and an SUV were also struck in the crash; a total of five vehicles were involved.

Broussard said blood samples were taken and sent for analysis.

Two others were seriously injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals; Broussard said there was no update on their condition as of Thursday evening.

I-10 was shut down for more than seven hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

