Dollar General, DoorDash Team Up for Same-Day Delivery

By PYMNTS
 5 days ago
Dollar General and DoorDash on Thursday (Nov. 11) said they’re teaming up on on-demand delivery of household essentials, including food, snacks and cleaning supplies, the latest in a series of recent expansions for DoorDash. “At Dollar General, we strive to make shopping hassle-free and affordable, and our partnership with...

Chase Teams With Gopuff to Offer Delivery Rewards

Chase has launched a partnership with the fast delivery startup Gopuff, giving Gopuff customers a chance to earn credits with each purchase. According to Chase, the program is open to Gopuff users who use a Chase credit card as their default payment, and lets them receive an automatic $10 statement credit each month they make a purchase with Gopuff, a potential value of $120 a year.
DoorDash, Grubhub add self-delivery flexibility

DoorDash has added a "flexible fulfillment" feature to its self-delivery product first introduced last year, enabling partner restaurants to use DoorDash driver or in-house delivery staff to complete DoorDash orders, according to a press release emailed to Restaurant Dive. Meanwhile, Grubhub has launched a new "supplemental delivery" feature, expanding self-delivery...
Dollar General Strengthens Supply Chain Team With New Hire

As retailers search for ways to ease supply chain disruptions, Dollar General Corp. has hired retail veteran Michael Joyce as its new SVP of supply chain strategy, inventory and demand management. Reporting directly to Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s EVP of global supply chain, Joyce will lead the company’s supply chain...
DoorDash to Acquire International Food Delivery Company Wolt for $8.1 Billion

DoorDash is set to acquire European-based food delivery company Wolt in an $8.1 billion deal. Ann Berry, chief investment officer at media platform Wheelhouse, joined Cheddar to discuss how this positions DoorDash in the prepared food and potentially the grocery delivery space. "I do think that what DoorDash is trying to be thoughtful about now is how to take that there's been a shift in consumer behavior in terms of mobile ordering and delivery and try and apply it to other categories," she said, also pointing to its partnership with beauty supply company Ulta.
DoorDash to buy Finland food delivery startup in over $8 billion deal

(Reuters) -DoorDash Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Finland-based rival Wolt Enterprises OY in an all-stock deal valued at about 7 billion euros ($8.09 billion), as the biggest U.S. food delivery company looks to expand its international footprint. Shares in DoorDash jumped 4% after the bell. The food delivery...
2021 Retailer of the Year: Dollar General

Here’s why the operator of a growing base of 18,000 stores was named Progressive Grocer’s Retailer of the Year. Food and consumables accounted for 77% of Dollar General’s annual sales last year of $33.7 billion. The expansion of cooler and freezer capacity at new and remodeled stores has for several years been described as the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based company’s most impactful merchandising initiative. Dollar General began selling fresh produce at select stores last year, expanded the program to 2,000 locations this year, and its current plan is to add produce in up to 10,000 stores. Dollar General now self-distributes frozen and refrigerated products from a network of 12 facilities after completing a multiyear rollout of its DG Fresh supply chain initiative ahead of schedule during a pandemic.
There is a new same-day delivery company coming to the Duluth area

Shipt and target have joined together to offer same-day deliver services. Customers can purchase items online at Target.com and get their orders delivered to their doorsteps. Duluth area residents will now be able to get all their current and soon to be holiday groceries. Shopper can also order some of the greatest holiday gifts at their convenience more easily with same-day delivery service around town.
Ulta offers same-day delivery in six cities

Ulta Beauty is partnering with a white-label fulfillment platform to provide same-day delivery service to online customers. The nation's largest beauty retailer, which initially announced its same-day delivery service in October 2021, is offering same-day delivery from select Ulta Beauty stores in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and Boise. The company plans to expand and roll out the service more broadly in 2022.
DoorDash to buy European delivery service Wolt for $8B

DoorDash will acquire Finland-based delivery provider Wolt for $8 billion in stock, vastly expanding its international footprint. Wolt operates in 23 countries, 22 of which will be new markets for DoorDash. In addition to the U.S., DoorDash currently operates in Canada, Australia and Japan. The deal is expected to close...
On-Demand Alcohol Delivery Grows More Competitive, Despite Mutually Beneficial Relationship

As competition for on-demand delivery of beer, wine and spirits heats up, Uber Eats is hitting the ground running with Drizly. In its first major announcement since Uber completed the acquisition in October, Drizly said on Tuesday (Nov. 16) that, following a successful 190-store pilot program, it is partnering with 7-Eleven to deliver alcohol in 60 minutes or sooner from 1,200 of the convenience retailer’s stores.
DoorDash acquires Finnish food delivery scale-up in €7bn deal

The agreed deal will see DoorDash launch an international arm and bring its local logistics infrastructure to the European market. NYSE-listed DoorDash has entered into an agreement to acquire Wolt Enterprises, a takeaway and grocery delivery start-up founded in Helsinki. DoorDash will acquire Wolt in an all-stock transaction valued at...
Walmart Leverages Scale in Grocery to Price Out Competitors

Walmart is widening its lead in grocery, targeting consumers who are put off by rising prices. In the quarter ended October 29, 2021, the chain saw grocery sales grow “nearly 10%,” with food sales growth of $3.6 billion, the strongest in six quarters, company executives announced Tuesday (Nov. 16) on a call discussing the chain’s Q3 earnings. Additionally, the retailer gained market share in grocery, standing out against competitors by leveraging its scale to keep food prices lower than other grocers are able to.
Grocery Stores Get Creative to Hide Item Shortages

The ongoing supply chain shortage is leading grocery stores to look for ways to cover up gaps on the shelves, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. In the U.K., shoppers have found bulky crates of beer in the aisles for prepackaged meals and boxes of chocolate filling crates on aisles usually for vegetables — a tactic one spokesperson said is used to hide empty racks, according to the report.
Walmart Will Pay Supply Chain Associates an Average of $20.37 an Hour

Walmart is offering competitive wages to attract talent to its supply chain roles. The big box retailer is currently looking to hire 150,000 new U.S. store associates and 20,000 supply chain roles across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices. According to Walmart job postings on Indeed, supply chain roles at Walmart can pay between $19.25 and $36.80 an hour, depending on the job. Walmart said that the average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour. To help fill these roles, Walmart is holding a national supply chain hiring event in stores on...
Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
