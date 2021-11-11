Patrick Mahomes to Keep Throwing Deep Despite Chiefs' Struggles

Mahomes: "Whenever I’ve got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I’m going to give him a chance to make a play.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chiefs offense has struggled relative to expectations this season, sitting No. 15 in points per game entering Sunday's matchup with the Raiders. But Kansas City is unlikely to change its formula as the postseason approaches.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his plan to continue throwing deep downfield in the coming weeks on Thursday. He enters Sunday 0–9 on passes that travel 20-plus yards over the last two weeks.

“I mean, I’m gonna take shots,” Mahomes told the Kansas City Star 's Sam McDowell . “The last few years I’ve taken those shots, and they’ve worked. I’ve taken those shots, and they haven’t worked [as well this season], and we’ve still been able to find ways to score points."

“Whenever I’ve got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I’m going to give him a chance to make a play.”

Perhaps the public is being a bit too hard on Mahomes & Co. through nine weeks. Kansas City's signal-caller is still slated to end 2021 with over 4,700 passing yards, and his 20 touchdowns ranks third among all quarterbacks. Mahomes may be a victim of expectations more than anything entering Week 10.

The Chiefs will face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

• Midseason Roundtable: Surprises, Story Lines, Super Bowl Predictions

• MMQB: Lamar Jackson Is Proving He Can Come From Behind

• Jordan Love’s Starting Debut Was a Lose-Lose Day for the Packers

• Week 9 Takeaways: The Real Browns Stand Up