‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Warns ‘Family Is Crumbling’ in New Preview Trailer — Watch

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgUFi_0ctcd18Z00
Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

A preview clip of ‘Sister Wives’ 16th season teases a whole lot of drama for Kody Brown and his four wives. Since the season filmed, Kody’s split from one of his spouses.

Season 16 of Sister Wives looks to be quite the drama-filled spectacle. TLC released a preview clip of the reality series’ upcoming season, which premieres on November 21, and the 15-second teaser hints at distress for Kody Brown, 52, and his four wives. “Kody is in a really bad place,” one of his four spouses — Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown — says in the clip, which can be seen below.

Next, Christine, 49, is shown storming off from Kody and telling him, “I don’t want to talk to you.” In a confessional, Christine admits that she wants to leave the polygamist family’s home in Arizona and move back to Utah. Janelle, 52, is then seen telling the family, “You guys give me the property, and you can move.” There also appears to be drama for 50-year-old Meri, who is in tears during a brief snippet from the preview.

But the most major moment from the clip comes when Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife, says in a confessional, “Our family is crumbling.” The 43-year-old is in tears during that moment, which closes out the drama-filled preview. Kody doesn’t speak at all during the clip, though we can assume he’s at the center of most of these issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2wGo_0ctcd18Z00
Robyn & Kody Brown in 2010 (Photo: Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)

As fans know, one of Kody’s four marriages just recently came to an end. Christine, the third woman to marry Kody, announced on Nov. 2 that the couple split after 25 years together. “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said on Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” Kody shared the news on IG as well, informing his fans that it was “Christine’s decision” to end the longtime marriage, and that it “comes with a great deal of sadness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtzPu_0ctcd18Z00
Kody Brown with his four wives at Hard Rock Hotel’s 25 Anniversary on October 10, 2015 (Photo: Kcr/Shutterstock)

Kody has 18 children between his four marriages. He is technically only legally married Robyn, while the other marriages are considered “spiritual unions.” The polygamous relationships have been explored on the hit series, which premiered back in September 2010.

Want more drama? Check out the season 16 premiere of Sister Wives on Sunday, November 21 at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Comments / 16

Guest
3d ago

Good she could live with the outcome that she was a big part of creating, this is going to put a lot of grief in their lives and I can’t help but say Robin will get everything she deserves she will wind up with a broken down depressed stressed out husband, you wanted a girl you got them and along with it all the problems cheers

Reply(1)
11
Barbara McLean
4d ago

She ought to know—SHE’S CARRYING THE BIGGEST SLEDGEHAMMER!!! You go, girl, you 2 deserve each other!!!

Reply(5)
16
sonya sasso
3d ago

well the other 3 aren't legally married to him so ladies do whatever you want!! hit whining Robin with child support as well since she is legally married to him.

Reply
2
