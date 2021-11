Bank of Queensland (BOQ) is bringing an enhanced set of capabilities to debit card holders as part of the bank’s comprehensive new digital offering. With the migration of its debit cards to the FirstVision platform from Fiserv, Inc. a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, the bank can offer in-demand functionality including the ability for customers to add cards to their digital wallets and pay using wearables. Because FirstVision is a cloud-based managed services solution, the bank is also positioned to rapidly add new services and scale, which is essential in today’s ever-changing payments environment.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 HOURS AGO