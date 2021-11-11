Foundry Announces Digital Assets Staking Business and Range of Services for Institutions
Foundry Digital LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, Inc. (DCG) focused on empowering decentralized infrastructures of digital assets, announced Foundry Staking, a new business line that provides staking and other white-glove services around various proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain networks to institutions. Foundry Staking’s range of services already covers 20 blockchain...aithority.com
Comments / 0