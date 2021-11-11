Foundry Announces Digital Assets Staking Business and Range of Services for Institutions

Private investment firm Chatham Asset Management LLC on Tuesday outbid an earlier offer from Atlas Holdings LLC for printing company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. . Chatham said it would pay $9.10 a share for R.R. Donnelley, higher than a Nov. 3 offer of $8.52 a share from Atlas Holdings. Chatham would increase its price to $9.34 a share if the Atlas termination fee is eliminated. Chatham said its offer is worth $47.9 million to $67.9 million more than Atlas' offer. Chatham currently manages funds that own about 14.9% of the outstanding common stock of R.R. Donnelley. Chatham said it received a debt commitment from Jefferies Finance LLC of up to $1.675 billion, plus it's committing $100 million of additional capital, rolling over all shares of common stock of RRD that it owns and equitizing or subordinating into PIK instruments up to $748.4 million of the aggregate principal amount of RRD's outstanding notes which Chatham currently owns. This debt amounts to about 53.9% of R.R. Donnelley's outstanding notes. Shares of R.R. Donnelly are up 305% this year, compared to a rise of 24.7% by the S&P 500. Shares closed at $9.18 a share on Monday.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO