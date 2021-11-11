CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Foundry Announces Digital Assets Staking Business and Range of Services for Institutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoundry Digital LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, Inc. (DCG) focused on empowering decentralized infrastructures of digital assets, announced Foundry Staking, a new business line that provides staking and other white-glove services around various proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain networks to institutions. Foundry Staking’s range of services already covers 20 blockchain...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Writer, the AI Writing Assistant for Companies, Secures $21 Million in Series A Funding Led by Insight Partners

Writer, the AI writing assistant for professional users, announced today a $21 million Series A funding round as the company transforms the way people write. The financing was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners with a slew of top machine learning experts, SaaS operators, writers, and CEOs participating, including Gradient Ventures, the Todd & Rahul Angel Fund, Scott Belsky, Oliver Jay, Jack Altman, Allison Pickens, Packy McCormick, Lenny Rachitsky, Austin Rief, Ankur Nagpal, Alex MacCaw, Camille Ricketts, Vivek Sodera, Julia Lipton, and James Beshara. The funding will be used to invest in product, engineering, and GTM hiring.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Podium Raises $201Million In Series D Funding To Accelerate The Digital Evolution For Local Businesses

Additional Funding to be Invested Towards Future Growth and Innovation to Support Local Businesses. Podium, a communication and payments platform for local businesses, announced today it has raised $201 million in Series D funding, led by YC Continuity with participation from Durable Capital Partners, Arpex Capital, Accel, Album VC, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Summit Partners, and Sorenson Capital. This latest round brings the company’s valuation to over $3 billion.
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

ALEX Raises $5.8Million To Bring DeFi Services To The Bitcoin Ecosystem

World’s First Full Service DeFi Platform on Bitcoin via Stacks Poised to Unlock Trillions of Dollars in Bitcoin. ALEX, the first full-service DeFi platform on Bitcoin via Stacks, announced $5.8M in new financing led by White Star Capital with participation from Cultur3, GBIC, OK Blockchain Capital, and others. The company will use the capital to realize its vision of building trustless and decentralized financial services, secured by the Bitcoin blockchain, while expanding its world-class team.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
aithority.com

CyberCube Launches a New Version of Broking Manager, the Cyber Analytics Solution for Brokers

Cyber risk analytics leader CyberCube has launched Version 2.0 of Broking Manager, the Software-as-a-Service solution designed specifically for insurance brokers. Broking Manager empowers brokers to instantly produce cyber financial loss reports on millions of companies while providing rich information to help them articulate their clients’ cyber exposure, whether they specialize in cyber insurance or not.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Digimarc Corporation To Acquire Product Cloud Company EVRYTHNG Limited

Digimarc Corporation, creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of digital identification and detection-based solutions, announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Product Cloud company EVRYTHNG Limited in a stock transaction. “This acquisition allows us to provide a complete solution set to our customers,”...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Sheeva.AI Announces Follow-On Investment from Conscious Venture Partners

Sheeva.AI announced it has closed a follow-on investment from Conscious Venture Partners (CVP) through their Conscious Venture Fund II investment vehicle. The investment will further accelerate the adoption of its connected vehicle technology and Open API platform for the automation of location-based services and in-car payments. Conscious Venture Partners is the investment company associated with the Conscious Venture Lab (CVL). Sheeva.AI is an alum of CVL’s 2017 Accelerator Program in Baltimore (Cohort 3) and has received great support from CVL and CVP over the last four years.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundry Digital Llc#Digital Currency Group#Dcg#Pos#Foundry Staking#Treasury#Blockchain Insight
aithority.com

High Growth at Ultimate, as #1 Rated Virtual Agent Platform Celebrates 5th Birthday With New Expansion Milestones

Ultimate, the #1 customer support automation platform according to G2 customer reviews, is celebrating a series of expansion milestones on the eve of its 5th birthday, with two new executives joining to lead go-to-market expansion globally, a record-breaking Q3, and continued product innovation in the application of AI to solve costly problems in customer service.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Customer Experience And Customer Engagement Market To Surpass $100 Billion In Annual Worldwide Revenue By 2026, According To Dash Research

Global CX and CE Software Revenue Will Recover to 2019 Levels in 2022, With a Substantial Growth Trajectory in the Years to Follow. Customer experience (CX) and customer engagement (CE) initiatives continue to be a major priority for organizations around the world, especially in light of the significant changes and disruptions to customer relationships that emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new report from Dash Research, this level of focus is leading to brisk growth in the market for CX/CE technology platforms.
MARKETS
wtvbam.com

Brazilian broker XP acquires stake in asset manager Vista Capital

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian broker XP Inc has acquired a minority stake in Vista Capital, an asset management firm with 4.5 billion reais under management in hedge and equity funds, XP said in a statement on Tuesday. This deal marks XP’s ninth acquisition involving an asset manager since 2020,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Bank Of Queensland Continues Technology Modernisation With Move To Cloud-Based Debit Card Management From Fiserv

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) is bringing an enhanced set of capabilities to debit card holders as part of the bank’s comprehensive new digital offering. With the migration of its debit cards to the FirstVision platform from Fiserv, Inc. a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, the bank can offer in-demand functionality including the ability for customers to add cards to their digital wallets and pay using wearables. Because FirstVision is a cloud-based managed services solution, the bank is also positioned to rapidly add new services and scale, which is essential in today’s ever-changing payments environment.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
aithority.com

Auxis Strengthens Relationship With UiPath By Achieving Gold Business Partner Status

Firm has grown its Intelligent Automation Practice by more than 200% in 2021. Auxis, a leader in digital transformation services, announced it has achieved Gold Business Partner status with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company. Auxis and UiPath have been working together for more than five years, driving results for dozens of mutual clients across a wide range of industries. With this growth, the firm has expanded the headcount of its UiPath automation practice by over 200% in 2021 and continues to grow across the United States, Costa Rica, and Colombia.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

mimik Technology And Claysol Media Labs Partner To Accelerate Digital Transformation Via Seamless Shift To Hybrid Edge Cloud Computing

Mimik Technology, Inc., a pioneering hybrid edge cloud company, and Claysol Media Labs Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of technology solutions and services for use in a range of industries, announced that Claysol has joined the mimik partner ecosystem, a worldwide network of technology companies that specialize in hybrid edge cloud development products, tools, and services. Through the partnership, Claysol will offer mimik’s products to companies throughout India and the Middle East, providing customers in the region an integrated source for leading-edge technologies. Claysol will incorporate mimik technology to deliver solutions that address a wide variety of markets, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and media and entertainment, among others.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Intelligo Receives $22 Million Investment from Felicitas Global Partners

Intelligo, provider of a leading, AI-powered background risk intelligence platform for investment due diligence, announced it has secured a $22 million growth investment from Felicitas Global Partners, LLC (FGP), an asset management firm focused on alternative investments. FGP, who is a client of Intelligo, initiated the investment independent of Intelligo, which only in November 2020 closed on a $15 million Series B financing round. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Jellysmack Makes First Acquisition with AI Video Editing Technology Company Kamua

Global creator company Jellysmack is excited to announce their acquisition of UK-based AI editing technology startup Kamua. This is the company’s first acquisition and further reinforces Jellysmack’s plans to utilize its recent funding from SoftBank’s Vision Fund II to fuel enterprise acquisitions and international expansion. This acquisition will allow Jellysmack to enhance its existing AI video editing technology to support the explosive growth it has experienced in the last year. It also reinforces Jellysmack’s position as the only company rooted in technology to power creator-led video editing and multi-platform content distribution, and far ahead of any other competitor when it comes to leveraging cutting edge technology to help creators grow their businesses.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Datadobi Software Enhancements Power Agile Multi-Cloud Expansion, Flexible Data Reorganization, Lower Costs

DobiMigrate Version 5.13 New API Programmatically Configures Unstructured Data Migrations On-Premises and in the Cloud and is the Next Step in Datadobi’s Roadmap of New Features. Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, announced enhancements to its vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine with the introduction of DobiMigrate’s API....
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

R.R. Donnelley gets higher buyout offer from Chatham Asset Management

Private investment firm Chatham Asset Management LLC on Tuesday outbid an earlier offer from Atlas Holdings LLC for printing company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. . Chatham said it would pay $9.10 a share for R.R. Donnelley, higher than a Nov. 3 offer of $8.52 a share from Atlas Holdings. Chatham would increase its price to $9.34 a share if the Atlas termination fee is eliminated. Chatham said its offer is worth $47.9 million to $67.9 million more than Atlas' offer. Chatham currently manages funds that own about 14.9% of the outstanding common stock of R.R. Donnelley. Chatham said it received a debt commitment from Jefferies Finance LLC of up to $1.675 billion, plus it's committing $100 million of additional capital, rolling over all shares of common stock of RRD that it owns and equitizing or subordinating into PIK instruments up to $748.4 million of the aggregate principal amount of RRD's outstanding notes which Chatham currently owns. This debt amounts to about 53.9% of R.R. Donnelley's outstanding notes. Shares of R.R. Donnelly are up 305% this year, compared to a rise of 24.7% by the S&P 500. Shares closed at $9.18 a share on Monday.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Women Who Tech Announces Finalists Of Inaugural FemTech And HealthTech Challenge, Investing In Accessibility And Big Data Automation In Healthcare

Huma.AI and Sign-Speak Awarded Innovation Grant and Impact Grant Respectively. Women Who Tech (WWT), one of the largest nonprofits funding and showcasing women-led ventures, announced the latest grants for its first global FemTech and HealthTech Grants Challenge, which has provided over $500,000 in non-dilutive funding since its inception. Innovation and Impact Grants were awarded to recognize two startups who are harnessing AI to accelerate clinical development of potentially life-saving therapeutics, and who are making healthcare more accessible for all.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Customer-Centricity Is Critical to Digital Business Success According to a New Report From Harvard Business Review Analytic Services In Association With Quantum Metric

Continuous Product Design (CPD) improves organizational alignment around customers and drives fast, confident product innovation at scale. Quantum Metric, the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), debuted new research in association with Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. The report, “Aligning Your Entire Organization Around the Customer” uncovers why businesses must build their culture around the needs of their customers to meet the rapid expectations of digital experiences.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy