James (Jim, Scroung) Marmon, 66, of Cody passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 8, 2021. Scroung was born Oct. 26, 1955, to George and Naomi Marmon in Cody. There was never any choice — Scroung was going to be a mountain man. He spent his earliest years following his father around the mountains trapping and hunting. He had the privilege of spending parts of his 20s and 30s guiding hunters from around the country. He was at home in the wilds. It was his church.

CODY, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO