BioWare’s Star Wars’ MMORPG, Star Wars: The Old Republic (SWTOR) has re-released its original 2009 trailer in 4K in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. MMO fans have seen the meteoric rise and fall of several RPGs over the years. From industry veterans like Blizzard’s World of Warcraft to newer titles on the block like Elder Scrolls Online, titles that make up the history of the genre are both vast and shallow. There are an innumerable amount of games that pop up under the category with varying levels of success. Some announced games, in fact, never got off the ground—such as Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Online.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO