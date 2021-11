Seattle, WA (November 4, 2021) – Montlake Futures announced today the formation of a platform to develop “Name, Image and Likeness” (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at the University of Washington. Montlake Futures, a third-party entity not affiliated with the University of Washington, was founded to provide a platform to directly create and develop NIL opportunities for UW student-athletes, in cooperation with local businesses and sponsors. Local companies that have already endorsed the formation and goals of Montlake Futures include Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Costco, Nordstrom, and Precept Wines. Discussions are currently underway with numerous additional local individuals and businesses to participate in the Montlake Futures platform.

