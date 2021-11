SLY - Free Report) ) has advanced merely 9.8%. The S&P 600 currently has a P/E ratio of 15.63X versus 21.59X P/E possessed by the S&P 500. No wonder, the small-cap index has the potential to rally as the domestic economy gains steam. This is especially true given the dirt-cheap valuation of the small-cap stocks. Per a 20-year chart using weighted data compiled by FactSet (as quoted on a MarketWatch article), the current valuation of the S&P 600 is 72% of the S&P 500 while it was 86% of the S&P 500 considering 3-year average, 89% considering 5-year average, 95% against 10-year average, 99% against 15-year average and 98% in a 20-year average.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO