NIO - Free Report) , Workhorse Group (. WKHS - Free Report) , ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (. RIDE - Free Report) dominated last week’s key stories in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Each of these companies incurred loss for the quarter under review amid high research & development (R&D) and selling, general & administrative (SG&A) costs. In fact, apart from NIO, the other four companies are not even generating any meaningful revenues yet. Being in the nascent stages of development, the firms’ operating expenses are taking a toll on margins.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO