Jimmie Allen was all smiles at Wednesday's 2021 CMA Awards as the "Freedom Was a Highway" singer took home the new artist of the year award just two days after being sent packing on Dancing With the Stars. Walking the red carpet with wife Alexis Gale, Allen looked stylish in a pink suit with an embellished shirt and matching hat. He even stopped to take some silly photos with his DWTS dance partner, pro Emma Slater, who attended the awards ceremony in a long black gown.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO