Queer manga and boys love titles specifically have seen a boom in localization over the last several years— gone are the days where Loveless had next to no competition. It’s not even only the likes of SuBLime and Juné pushing the genre either; major publishers have been including BL among their general releases. Such is the case with Yen Press’s localization of Shou Harusono’s Sasaki and Miyano. The series’ fourth installment was recently released, which should be a pretty good point at which to judge the series. It’s had ample opportunity to introduce its premise and characters, so, how is Sasaki and Miyano shaping up?

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO