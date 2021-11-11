Bella Hadid Is The Latest Member Of Gen Z To Post A Pic Of Herself Crying - But Why?

The Hadid sisters splashed onto the fashion scene roughly a decade ago, and over the years have helped usher in a new generation of the 90s supermodel craze. They reinvigorated the phenomenon of supermodels as household names, and infused their own flair into being pop culture commodities. Since their rise to fame, there seem to be few places in fashion where their now iconic visages and ideal high fashion physiques aren’t on parade. And for many regular women, before this felt normal, it felt like a curse. It is very hard to go about your business when your brain is constantly being assaulted by images and fanaticism of women who are so aesthetically perfect by societal standards, it would seem as if they were created, not born. But now Bella Hadid is offering a different side of herself — a very vulnerable one. In a candid Instagram post, she joined the ranks of celebrity women who are speaking out against the toxicity of social media and its adverse effects on mental health.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO