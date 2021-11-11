CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Bella Hadid Is The Latest Member Of Gen Z To Post A Pic Of Herself Crying - But Why?

By Jen Crothers
Grazia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Hadid has shared the most exposing Instagram post of her life - talking about her battles with mental health issues and how she’s worked on them; and in the most Gen Z fashion, has illustrated this with pictures of herself crying. Bella, the queen bee of Gen Z,...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Clip of Kourtney Kardashian straddling Travis Barker at friend’s wedding sparks debate

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are officially the PDA couple of 2021 – and they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The couple attended their friend Simon Huck’s wedding at the weekend when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star straddled her husband-to-be while Blink-182’s All the Small Things blasted through the speakers. Comedian and author Claudia Oshry caught the moment on camera and shared the clip to her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Willow Smith
Cosmopolitan

Bella Hadid shares her anxiety struggles with series of crying selfies on Instagram

Bella Hadid took to Instagram this week to post a raw, heartfelt message about her "struggles" with anxiety, alongside a series of crying selfies. Her post came as a stark contrast to the glamorous modelling photoshoots we're used to seeing on her social media, and the 25-year-old has been flooded with praise for opening up about her mental health with her 47.2 million Instagram followers.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Crying Bella Hadid Opens Up About Anxiety Struggles: 'Pretty Much My Everyday'

"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that." Bella Hadid just got extremely honest about her mental health. In an emotional post to Instagram on Tuesday, the young model opened up about her struggles with anxiety and insecurity. She revealed she was inspired to speak out by Willow Smith -- sharing a clip of Smith talking about her own journey of self-worth, before a series of photos showing Hadid crying.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irl
Mic

Bella Hadid shared a vulnerable reminder that “social media is not real”

The Hadid sisters splashed onto the fashion scene roughly a decade ago, and over the years have helped usher in a new generation of the 90s supermodel craze. They reinvigorated the phenomenon of supermodels as household names, and infused their own flair into being pop culture commodities. Since their rise to fame, there seem to be few places in fashion where their now iconic visages and ideal high fashion physiques aren’t on parade. And for many regular women, before this felt normal, it felt like a curse. It is very hard to go about your business when your brain is constantly being assaulted by images and fanaticism of women who are so aesthetically perfect by societal standards, it would seem as if they were created, not born. But now Bella Hadid is offering a different side of herself — a very vulnerable one. In a candid Instagram post, she joined the ranks of celebrity women who are speaking out against the toxicity of social media and its adverse effects on mental health.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

Bella Hadid says her mental health is a 'rollercoaster of obstacles'

Bella Hadid views her mental health as a "rollercoaster of obstacles". The 25-year-old model has taken to social media to discuss her personal struggles and to reassure her followers that "there is always a light at the end of the tunnel". Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos of Bella in...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Mental Health Struggle in Crying Selfies

Bella Hadid is getting candid about her ongoing struggle with her mental health. On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a video of Willow Smith talking about insecurity and anxiety, which Hadid said was "pretty much [her] everyday, every night." However, in an effort to remind her followers that "social media is not real," she also added a series of crying selfies alongside words of encouragement for those who feel similarly.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Bella Hadid’s Simple Tank Is A Piece Of Fashion History

This past week, Bella Hadid stepped out in a deceptively simple look: a white hooded zip-up, a tank top with a striped neckline and hem, baggy jeans, a pair of fuzzy slippers, and light blue socks. But look closely, and you’ll notice an emblem stamped on the tank top, marking it as Celine. Specifically, it’s from Michael Kors’s time at the brand from 1997 to 2004 – the house’s most slept-on era.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
940wfaw.com

Bella Hadid Opens Up On Extreme Anxiety

Bella Hadid is getting real about her mental health. The 25-year-old model shared a raw post Tuesday, saying that her life isn’t as picture-perfect as it may seem. She shared a video of Willow Smith that resonated with her. In it, Smith talked about her insecurities and not feeling “good enough.” Hadid also included a gallery of selfies of herself crying and a candid caption about her mental health.
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Bella Hadid shared a candid Instagram post speaking about mental health and how she's learned to handle pain

Taking a cue from Willow Smith, model Bella Hadid is opening up about her nonlinear mental health journey and how social media isn't a true reflection of her life. In an Instagram carousel posted on Tuesday, 9th November, Bella shared a clip of Willow talking about art and insecurity, writing in the caption, “I Love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this.”
MENTAL HEALTH
enstarz.com

Bella Hadid Faces Followers In An Extremely Emotional State, What Happened To The Model?

Bella Hadid set herself loose on Instagram on November 9, Tuesday, and shared a lengthy, emotional message to her followers revealing her struggles. She welcomed her followers with a video clip of Willow Smith and several photos of herself swollen after crying. The 25-year-old model tagged the "Fireball" singer and wrote, "I love you and your words, It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bella Hadid posts crying selfies to highlight battle with mental health: ‘This is my every day’

Bella Hadid opened up about her struggles with mental illness in a recent Instagram post. On Tuesday (9 November), the 25-year-old model posted a clip of singer Willow Smith talking about how she doesn’t feel like she’s “good enough” sometimes, followed by photos of Hadid crying. Hadid explained that coping with anxiety, depression, and burnout has been her reality “every day, every night” for a few years now. Adding that “social media is not real”, Hadid continued: “Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I...
MENTAL HEALTH
wlsam.com

Bella Hadid shares tearful selfies and mental health message

Bella Hadid is getting real about her mental health. In a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday, the model shared some tearful selfies and quoted singer and “Red Table Talk” cohost Willow Smith. “‘That feeling of thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health

Bella Hadid Talks About 'Crying Every Day' In Vulnerable Instagram Post

Bella Hadid just shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself crying, while opening up about her mental health. She started her post with a video of Willow Smith talking about dealing with insecurities. "People forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they're here," Smith said in the clip. "That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that and trying to cover it up in some way."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy